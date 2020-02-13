Karachi: Beach and Fishing

Abu Bakr SheikhThe shores of fresh water or noisy waters helped life flourish wherever it went. If it weren't for the ocean, maybe nothing would have happened. The ocean is like a god who only knows how to give. Clouds, rains and glaciers are all because of the sea. It is a matter of nature. The sea clouds. It rains, glaciers bring water, and freshwater rivers flow.The great civilizations of the world are born along these rivers. That is why the shores are so important that if there were no shores, there would be no ports, no human beings could meet each other, and a vast world of trade would not exist. But we humans have not done well with the blessings bestowed upon us, especially with the sea. He gives us water and food and in return we are polluting his blue water every day. Although this article is about the good days of Karachi, but it also awakens and sleeps day and night.Manora Lighthouse can be seen in the background of Karachi port in the 1890sIbrahim HaidariA settlement in Karachi in 1897We have mentioned in our previous article on Malir Valley on the subject of Karachi, the research report of Prof. Abdul Rauf Khan, who found traces of pre-Christian settlements in the vicinity of Karachi. When we mention these settlements, we also mention the freshwater rain gutters (passages) and the coast south and west of Karachi.HT Lambrick calls the area an "Alexandrian paradise". A study of Erin's writings suggests that this is the area between Rehri Mian and Kemari. Since at one time the Estuary of Malir New was the last creek, and in 521 BC, when the Greek tourists 'Sky Lakes' came to study the Indus, a tremendous flow of the Indus flowed in the southeast. Ibrahim used to fall into the sea near Haidari.A view of a Karachi settlement in 1897A view of a Karachi settlement in 1897A view of a Karachi settlement in 1897If we go back to the time of BC, we hear a folk tale in the Soomra period (1011 to 1351), in which for the first time we get to see a complete scenario of 'Kalachi' or 'Karachi'.It also shows the abundance of fish, the intelligence of the fisherman, the evidence of fishing far and wide, and the abundance of hunting methods and hunting equipment. Let me tell you a little about that folk tale. The name of this story is 'Morro and Mangar Machh', if we listen to this story with our ears, it is a wonderful story of historical heritage.In the time of Raja Delora (wherever I have been in Sindh, the king of the ruins of Ajra cities has always found this king named Delora. Whether you go to Brahmanabad, go to Sehwan Sharif or somewhere else, you will find a tyrant king). Ga and his tyranny would have ruined that town and the king's name would have been Delora!) There was a fisherman named 'Obhavio' in Son Miani (Balochistan) who had 7 sons. Morro was the youngest of them and was crippled in one leg but intelligent.One day 6 of his brothers went out for hunting from Son Miani and came to Kalachi Jo Kun (deep and wide vortex). The locals forbade that hunting can be very dangerous here, as the water whirlpools are also dangerous and there is also the mangrove (manger is called the big whale shark) which is bloodthirsty. But they did not listen. As soon as the net was thrown into the water, his boat capsized in some bridges and the manger took his bite.When Morro found out that his brother had been eaten by a shark like this, he used his intelligence to build a cage and sit in it himself, informing the people of his entire plan and when. To do The cage was thrown into the water. The fish swallowed the cage and got stuck in its throat. In this way, the manger was pulled out of the water by ropes and the stomach of the fish was slit and Morro and his brothers were pulled out. The brothers had died, but Morro was alive. After burying his brothers, Morro sat on the graves of his brothers as long as he lived. If you go from Kharadar to Maripur, you can see the graves of these brothers at Gul Bai Chowk.Graves of Morro's brothersIf you ever cross the 'NATO Jetty' bridge, where nowadays you get pellets of flour to feed the fish and red lungs to feed the disciples, then keep in mind that you Moving from the sea to the island after land. Although there are not many islands around Karachi, there are several islands on which the city of Karachi resides.Altaf Sheikh writes in this regard: 'Those who go to Kemari or Manohra would not have thought that not only Manohra but also Kemari is an island which is currently connected to Karachi via the NATO Jetty Bridge. At one time it was also an island like Manohra and people used to come to Kemari by boat from Kharadar.Just like today there are Baba, Bhatt, Pir Shams and other islands. These islands have been inhabited by fishing settlements for centuries. So if we say that there are still hundreds of fishing settlements on the shores and islands from Malir to Manohra in Karachi, it would be like a water coin.