Karachi based journalist LASHED OUT at Pakistani Establishment: They take Karachi as FOOTBALL.



He is saying that in context of recent news that MQM is again being regrouped on directions of PINDI



In my opinion, Karachi won't side with establishment touts as Rawalpindi is more interested in playing games here than actually solving grievances of Karachi.



Another important point to note: This journalist - Noor ul Arfeen is local Karachi dude - Urdu chap.



It is EXTREMELY RARE for Karachiite or Urdu wala to take such bold stance against Establishment. Usually Sindhi/Baloch media is considered hostile to Establishment.



Many analysis was right - Karachi is also turning anti establishment gradually - realizing how establishment tricked her and then dumped her after using it while none of the issues got resolved.



I don't think MQM has that much support in Karachi as they used to had. We got tired of them...No?



Another thing:

Indians are not stupid. When BJP or Indian deep state boy Gaurav Arya, suddenly starts shouting Karachi Karachi - saying that Karachi will become part of India blah blah, we Pakistani acted foolish and took it into it's literal meaning. Indians themselves know Karachi WILL NEVER be part of India - What those fu**ers are probably hinting at is that same game will be played in Karachi like being played in Balochistan. Proxy wars, sabotage etc

Listen from 2:10 and onwards