Karachi bakeries under fire for refusing to write Merry Christmas

Staff at Aunty Munaver’s refuses to write Merry Christmas

On December 21, a woman took to the Facebook group Voice of Customer and narrated the incident that took place with her at the Khayaban-e-Jami branch of Delizia.She said when she asked them to write Merry Christmas on a cake, the staffer declined and said that they are “not allowed to write it”. He said that they have been given “orders about this from the kitchen”.The post sparked outrage on social media. Several people called it discrimination against minorities.When SAMAA Digital contacted Delizia on their call center they said that they were not authorized to comment on the matter and gave the Jami branch’s contact.The person, a staffer, who received the call at the Jami branch refused to acknowledge that any such incident took place at the bakery. He said there were a number of Christian employees at the bakery and it was very unlikely that something like this would happen.When asked for the branch manager’s number, the staffer said that they are not allowed to share contacts.Earlier, the senior management of Delizia toldthat the incident was not the company’s policy, but an individual’s act. They added that action against the staffer is being taken.This is not the first time someone has accused Delizia of discrimination. In 2018, the bakery’s staff told a woman that they can’t write Merry Christmas on their cake as per the company policy.The company claims that following the 2018 incident, there were dismissals.In another Facebook post on December 22, a woman said that the staff at Aunty Munaver, a bakery located in Clifton’s Bokhari Commercial Area, refused to write Merry Christmas on a customer’s cake. They said that they had instructions from the management in this regard.