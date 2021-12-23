What's new

Karachi bakeries under fire for refusing to write Merry Christmas

mzain

mzain

Two bakeries in Karachi have been under fire on social media for refusing to write Merry Christmas on cakes.

On December 21, a woman took to the Facebook group Voice of Customer and narrated the incident that took place with her at the Khayaban-e-Jami branch of Delizia.
She said when she asked them to write Merry Christmas on a cake, the staffer declined and said that they are “not allowed to write it”. He said that they have been given “orders about this from the kitchen”.

The post sparked outrage on social media. Several people called it discrimination against minorities.
When SAMAA Digital contacted Delizia on their call center they said that they were not authorized to comment on the matter and gave the Jami branch’s contact.
The person, a staffer, who received the call at the Jami branch refused to acknowledge that any such incident took place at the bakery. He said there were a number of Christian employees at the bakery and it was very unlikely that something like this would happen.
When asked for the branch manager’s number, the staffer said that they are not allowed to share contacts.
Earlier, the senior management of Delizia told Dawn Images that the incident was not the company’s policy, but an individual’s act. They added that action against the staffer is being taken.
This is not the first time someone has accused Delizia of discrimination. In 2018, the bakery’s staff told a woman that they can’t write Merry Christmas on their cake as per the company policy.
The company claims that following the 2018 incident, there were dismissals.
Staff at Aunty Munaver’s refuses to write Merry Christmas
In another Facebook post on December 22, a woman said that the staff at Aunty Munaver, a bakery located in Clifton’s Bokhari Commercial Area, refused to write Merry Christmas on a customer’s cake. They said that they had instructions from the management in this regard.

J

JawadKKhan

AZ1 said:
liberals aapay se bahar horahay
Well a country which is infested with religious fanatics.. extremists and killers in the name of blashphemy.. then why not normal humans (liberals) should not go aapay say bahar..! Pakistan will be destroyed by extremism.. india cannot mess with us.. we will finish ourselves.
 
HammerHead081

HammerHead081

Imagine a bakery in UK not writing Eid Mubarak on a freaking cake, how big the outrage would be... everyone calling them islamophobic and see here LOL. Pathetic, trash country. This is what you did IK, you let extremism grow. We should be ashamed of ourself to call out any country including India on anything related to religion because we are hypocrites.
 
J

JawadKKhan

The Islamic world is embracing mutli-cultural ties, embracing modern human values, opening up their conservative thoughts and shredding the extremism.. We Pakistanis are going backward. A honorable and dignified country MUST support all of man-kind regardless of casts / regions. Pakistanis should treat every jew, wahabi, shia, sunni, ahmadi, hindu with same dignity.. All are humans..

Capture0.JPG

Capture1.JPG
Capture2.JPG

Capture3.JPG

Capture4.JPG



Note: I went bit off-topic... but just wanted to speak my heart out and show that even muslim world is now rejecting conservative / narrow minded policies.. A closed extremist society would only produce child rapists.. A country being over populated with Madrassas and religous fanatics is a disaster in making.. come back to humanity. Its not even islam what we are doing in PK. Killing innocent minorities in the name of blasphemies, what children go through in madrassahs.. An insecure society where whole of Islam is only around women body or violence.. We left half of islam anyways by being not neat and clean. Compare our cities with west or middle east.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

This is a non story.

An individual staff member refused, customer complained, company owners took action against member of staff.
 
HammerHead081

HammerHead081

Raj-Hindustani said:
But not in India as per PDF..

If it had happened in India then people say, hindus are evil...
Yeah imagine in india if a bakery refused to write Eid Mubarak on a cake, lets see this moron say again that they have right to refuse service lmao. The mullahs of PDF would go ape shit.
313ghazi said:
This is a non story.

An individual staff member refused, customer complained, company owners took action against member of staff.
You dont understand, these are building blocks to something big. An extremist party just won mayor seat and to our west taliban are in power. We have this taliban sympathizer as a our PM, country is turning to shit.
 
I

I.R.A

The same molvi sahiban who cut huge cakes in Rabi ul awal have issues with saying Merry Christmas.

Regardless the date being right or wrong, it is a festival for a huge number of people all around the globe, lets not be this narrow minded please. A little gesture of greeting someone on their festival is not going to render anyone kafir, this is common sense.
 
