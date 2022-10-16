Karachi and MQM affair wouldn't end!!!

Think about this -------



Every ethnicity of Pakistan has their territory marked - Sindhis have Sindh, Baloch have Baluchistan, Punjabis have Punjab and Pashtuns have KP...



It is interesting to note that Pashtuns CHANGED the name of their province from NWFP to Kyber Pakhtunkhuwa....



Point is every ethnicity of Pakistan loves to flaunt their ethnic names right on their territories.



So, I have got news for you....



Urdu Speaking would like to follow the pattern.



We don't have a province yet but we do have or would like to have a political party which represents us on the political spectrum of Pakistan. MQM fits the bill perfect (A middle class party representing Muhajir Youth)...



A Strong Middle Class party representing Urban Sindh is the need of the hour. Urdu Speaking shouldn't/wouldn't compromise on their ethnic representation in all sectors/segments of society.



Current shape of MQM is a bloody joke. Media is making fun of them. They are not being provided level playing field. Their unity is in tatters - broken into different factions. On top of that, the constant boycott calls from Altaf Hussain (MQM London) is taking a toll on MQM and damaging their political efforts.



This SHITSHOW needs to be stopped. Time is running OUT.



Either Altaf should be allowed to make a comeback into Karachi/Pakistani Politics to revive MQM (If Nawaz Sharif and all others are provided an escape route then Altaf also has a right) OR Altaf should be asked / made agreed to announce his successor live on TV....Either way, MQM guys would be relieved as they are currently struggling to operate because MQM street workers consider Karachi leadership as traitor to Altaf. Vote bank belongs to Altaf as said by one Karachi-based journalist.



MQM London network is already active in Karachi, Isn't it?



MQM is just like any other political party - she has her own fair share of faults but also evolving at same time.



MQM factions should be reunited at blitzkrieg speed.



People here in Karachi are SUPER PISSED OFF AT PPP and at the continuous deteriorating civic situation of city. The city needs a POWERFUL LOCAL BODIES which PPP is hesitant to give (has to be snatched from them).



Pakistan has taken Karachi for a ride, seriously. Despite massive contributions to country, we GET nothing in return. We are ruled by a party which we didn't even vote for. We are not given Government jobs as PPP is not following 40:60 quota rule. PTI never raised a voice on PPP's violating quota rule...We have no meaningful representation on Federal level to protect ours and our city's interests...



We are not stupid or people that can be manipulated. We are seeing everything who is who here in Pakistan.



Those who have lived in Karachi, do possess an idea about Urdu Speakers (their mentality and ways of thinking)



We speak bluntly - no nonsense way. Kind hearted and Soft Spoken yet can fight and go all ferocious on opponents. Straight to the point and we achieve our goals. Professionalism is our hallmark - whether it is education or military. Guess what - why all the political movements used to start from Karachi?



If Karachi remains in this situation then PEOPLE WILL be on streets.



IK never focused on Karachi when he was in power. Heck, he didn't even come to Karachi when he was in power but only 1 or 2 times. He just focused on Punjab and KP. He is one opportunistic man just a bit cleaner and more popular than dynastic evils we have.



The upcoming local bodies election should be decisive for Karachi. The city needs a powerful mayor and PPP needs to be told to NOT interfere.