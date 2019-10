Karachi had been a major hub of air activities for the RAF and later USAF during the colonial era. Karachi became an important link in a 3,000-km supply chain stretching till Assam and another 1,600 km to Kunming in China. Its surroundings were also developed into a major bases for training air crews and a staging post for Allied air force personnel.(PAF Faisal) is the oldest air base in Pakistan and one of the most famous. Founded soon after RAF India Command was formed in 1918 as an aircraft depot, its main mission at the time was to receive aircraft in knocked down condition off ships, assemble, test fly and then ferry them to squadrons all over India.P-40 fighters being assembled at Drigh road Airfield, 1942-1945.Engine Inspection at Drigh Road.Below Drigh Road Airfield showing Hurricanes, Vultee Vengeances and Harvards lined up awaiting delivery to various units in India.(Jinnah airport) was a regional transport hub in the 40s. Personnel and equipment of the United States Army Air Forces littered the entire facility through the during of the war. Extensive aircraft assembly plants were built to put together crated combat aircraft destined to be deployed further east against the Japanese. The USAAF's Air Transport Command also used Karachi Airfield as a staging point for supply runs to eastern India and China.,the primary role of this beach station on the outskirts of Karachi was to provide embarkation and disembarkation facilities to RAF and other British personnel arriving by civil or military amphibious aircraft, and also to handle receipt and dispatch of cargo on these aircraft.( Paf Masroor) was established during WW II in 1940-41 as a temporary staging post and air transport base for the US Air Corps;the facilities of the staging post were extensively utilized by the Allies as a strategic link for India and the Far East.was last used by the 8th Reconnaissance group of the USAF in May 1945. Today there are no traces left of it.