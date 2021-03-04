What's new

Karachi affair: French ex-PM Édouard Balladur acquitted

P

Paul2

FULL MEMBER
Nov 24, 2018
1,186
3
818
Country
China
Location
China
An interesting part of history from Bhutto era indeed

................................................................................................................

Karachi affair: French ex-PM Édouard Balladur acquitted

Édouard Balladur wears a mask during a hearing in January 2021
IMAGE COPYRIGHTAFP

France's former PM Édouard Balladur has been acquitted in a corruption trial over a submarine deal with Pakistan in the mid-1990s.

Mr Balladur, 91, had faced charges of using commissions from the deal to fund a failed presidential bid in 1995.
Former defence minister François Léotard was given a two-year suspended sentence and fined €100,000 ($120,000) for complicity in misusing assets.

Six men were jailed over the case last year.
Investigations into the so-called Karachi affair began after 11 French engineers were killed in a bombing in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi in 2002.

Pakistani authorities blamed Islamist militants, but there were suspicions that the attack was an act of revenge after then-French President Jacques Chirac ordered the payments of secret arms deal commissions to stop.

Both Mr Balladur and former minister Léotard, who were charged in 2017, had denied any wrongdoing.
Last June, three former French government officials and three others were sentenced to between two and five years in jail over their involvement in the Karachi affair.

They included Mr Balladur's former campaign manager, a former adviser to Léotard and a former aide to France's ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy, who was then the minister in charge of sales and commissions.

Sarkozy, who was sentenced to prison in a separate corruption case earlier this week, has also faced legal scrutiny over the Karachi affair. He has denied any connection to the deal.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
13,879
9
21,409
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
El Sidd said:
Corruption?

Its terrorism on Pakistani soil financed from France.

Its called business as usual
Click to expand...
Zardari is French?
www.mediapart.fr

Pakistan's Zardari 'pocketed millions' in French subs deal

Mediapart has gained exclusive access to evidence obtained by a French judge investigating a suspected far-reaching financial scam surrounding the sale of French submarines to Pakistan that details how Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, widow of Benazir Bhutto, once pocketed millions of euros...
www.mediapart.fr www.mediapart.fr
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
13,879
9
21,409
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
El Sidd said:
I am not sure if you are qualified to speak on the matter.
Click to expand...
Zardari corruption in Karachi affair
www.mediapart.fr

Pakistan's Zardari 'pocketed millions' in French subs deal

Mediapart has gained exclusive access to evidence obtained by a French judge investigating a suspected far-reaching financial scam surrounding the sale of French submarines to Pakistan that details how Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, widow of Benazir Bhutto, once pocketed millions of euros...
www.mediapart.fr www.mediapart.fr
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
58,516
7
47,827
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Norwegian said:
Zardari corruption in French deal
www.mediapart.fr

Pakistan's Zardari 'pocketed millions' in French subs deal

Mediapart has gained exclusive access to evidence obtained by a French judge investigating a suspected far-reaching financial scam surrounding the sale of French submarines to Pakistan that details how Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, widow of Benazir Bhutto, once pocketed millions of euros...
www.mediapart.fr www.mediapart.fr
Click to expand...
There's a question mark in there Norwegian.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom