Karachi administrator like Mayor is toothless: PTI

Karachi administrator is toothless: PTI
KARACHI: Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani is as toothless regarding the affairs of Karachi as the previous Karachi mayor was.
This was stated by Pakistan Tehreek-s-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman after he led a party delegation on Friday, which met the administrator at his office to discuss the issues of the city.
After the meeting, Zaman remarked that the PTI considered the administrator as a representative of Zardari’s clan.
“Similar to the Karachi mayor, the administrator is also toothless,” he said, adding that the committee comprising the federal and provincial government, not the administrator, would oversee development projects under the Rs.1.1 trillion package for Karachi announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
I saw PTI folks on twitter mocking Karachi mayor for not doing anything for Karachi, but now, PTI's parliamentarian himself confesses that Karachi mayor was tootless as is Karachi administrator. and the projects are being overseen by ''federal and provincial govt''.
I saw PTI folks on twitter mocking Karachi mayor for not doing anything for Karachi, but now, PTI's parliamentarian himself confesses that Karachi mayor was tootless as is Karachi administrator. and the projects are being overseen by ''federal and provincial govt''.
