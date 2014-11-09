What's new

Karachi administrator like Mayor is toothless: PTI

W.11

W.11

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2011
14,661
-31
11,496
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Karachi administrator is toothless: PTI

KARACHI: Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani is as toothless regarding the affairs of Karachi as the previous Karachi mayor was.
This was stated by Pakistan Tehreek-s-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman after he led a party delegation on Friday, which met the administrator at his office to discuss the issues of the city.
After the meeting, Zaman remarked that the PTI considered the administrator as a representative of Zardari’s clan.
“Similar to the Karachi mayor, the administrator is also toothless,” he said, adding that the committee comprising the federal and provincial government, not the administrator, would oversee development projects under the Rs.1.1 trillion package for Karachi announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

----------------

I saw PTI folks on twitter mocking Karachi mayor for not doing anything for Karachi, but now, PTI's parliamentarian himself confesses that Karachi mayor was tootless as is Karachi administrator. and the projects are being overseen by ''federal and provincial govt''.

regards
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A Karachi Administrative Poll Social & Current Events 2
Morpheus Younus Dagha likely to be appointed as the administrator of Karachi Social & Current Events 1
PaklovesTurkiye A retired General as Administrator Karachi under CM Sindh? Pakistani Siasat 41
Chagai-I Featured Will not share administrative powers of Karachi with anyone: CM Pakistani Siasat 23
Microsoft Featured ‘Neutral, non-political administrator to be appointed in Karachi’ Pakistani Siasat 31
Kabira Making Karachi a separate administrative unit on the cards Pakistani Siasat 61
zeroboy *Abusive Content* Ex-Administrator Karachi Fahim Zaman Abuses and Threatens Police ON Check Post Pakistani Siasat 14
Dubious Karachi's city administration launches ‘Adopt a Footpath Initiative’ Social & Current Events 1
Imran Khan Former Administrator Karachi Soomro leaves Pak without immigration Pakistani Siasat 6
W.11 Karachi didn't recieve one paisa from last year's budget: administrator Karachi Pakistan Economy 8

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top