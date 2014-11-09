Karachi administrator like Mayor is toothless: PTI

Karachi administrator is toothless: PTI

This was stated by Pakistan Tehreek-s-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman after he led a party delegation on Friday, which met the administrator at his office to discuss the issues of the city.After the meeting, Zaman remarked that the PTI considered the administrator as a representative of Zardari’s clan.I saw PTI folks on twitter mocking Karachi mayor for not doing anything for Karachi, but now, PTI's parliamentarian himself confesses that Karachi mayor was tootless as is Karachi administrator. and the projects are being overseen by ''federal and provincial govt''.regards