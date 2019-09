The incompetence and ineptness of PPP-Sindh Provincial Government is clearly evident in Karachi. It shows that a bunch of illiterates are in the Provincial Government. The rotten, filthy and pathetic feudal culture amongst Sindhis is a blot of shame and disgrace upon their collective existence. Nowhere have seen such blatant "Jahiliyyah" than in certain parts of Pakistan. Sindh is the perfect example of how the lack of education (mere college degrees don't constitute of education, anyone thinks like that, is a buffoon) is quite evident.



PPP ought to be banned and dismantled as a political party in Pakistan. Sindh must reconstitute itself with educated people whose education is not only academic, but also on social norms in an Islamic Society. The people of Sindh (including Karachi) have a lot of potential in them. When the right people rise to greatness, they lift the society as a whole.



It is time for Sindh to extricate itself out of the Jahil feudal culture and reconstitute itself as part of Pakistan that excels in education and in research and development of the environment.

