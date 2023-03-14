What's new

Karachi: 2 terrorists including mastermind of Police office attack killed- March 2023

Karachi: 2 terrorists including mastermind of Police office attack killed

March 13, 2023
18929093551678678498.gif

(File Photo)
Two terrorists, including mastermind of recent Karachi Police office attack, have been killed in an encounter with Counter Terrorism Department in Manghopir area of Karachi.
According to the Counter Terrorism Department, two terrorists were also arrested during the encounter. One suicide jacket and four pistols were recovered from the terrorists.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1635122642591318016
 

