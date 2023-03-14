Karachi: 2 terrorists including mastermind of Police office attack killed- March 2023

Pakistan Ka Beta
Karachi: 2 terrorists including mastermind of Police office attack killed
March 13, 2023
(File Photo)
Two terrorists, including mastermind of recent Karachi Police office attack, have been killed in an encounter with Counter Terrorism Department in Manghopir area of Karachi.
According to the Counter Terrorism Department, two terrorists were also arrested during the encounter. One suicide jacket and four pistols were recovered from the terrorists.
