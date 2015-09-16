What's new

Kapil Mishra wants Umar Khalid to hang

‘I fully believe that Umar Khalid will be hanged’: BJP’s Kapil Mishra reacts to activist’s arrest

Mishra had made an incendiary speech targeting anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors before the violence broke out in North East Delhi on February 23.

In a video message, BJP leader Kapil Mishra has congratulated the Delhi Police on the arrest of activist Umar Khalid in the Delhi violence case.
“The violence that took place in Delhi in February 2020 was similar to the 26/11 terror attack on Mumbai,” Mishra said in the video recorded inside a car. “I have full faith that criminals like Umar Khalid and Tahir Hussain will be hanged, imprisoned for life, for killing people. The citizens of Delhi await justice,” he added.

Activist and former Jawaharlal Nehru University-student Umar Khalid was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday night under the UAPA after nearly 11 hours of questioning.

---

@Naofumi @Joe Shearer
 
- Singh Saab - said:
why
Click to expand...
Why indeed. Kapil Mishra was one of those official and semi-official Sangh leaders who incited mobs through hate speech and he did it with a policeman standing right beside him. People like him don't question themselves or others whether what they say is right or wrong, logical or illogical, reasonable or unreasonable.

But in all this I hope the Delhi High Courts sees reason and doesn't prosecute Umar Khalid and the other charge-sheeted activists.
 
