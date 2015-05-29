Kanupp-II thermal testing completed; commercial operations from next year



The 1,100MW K2 reactor at the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (Kanupp), the first unit using China’s homegrown ‘Hualong One’ technology, has successfully completed its thermal testing, also known as hot functional tests (HTFs).





China is building two Hualong One reactors with a capacity of 1,100MW each at the Karachi Nuclear Power Complex, where a single 137MW reactor unit (Kanupp-1) has been operating since 1972.



The then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on 21 Aug 2015 inaugurated the K-2 power project at the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (Kanupp) during his one-day visit to Karachi.