What's new

Kangaroo High Court of Islamabad.

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
1,370
0
1,957
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Islamabad High Court suspended a single FIR against Javed Latif & Marryam Aurangzeb even though the case was registered in Punjab. So court proceedings cannot continue on that case.

On the same day, same court refused to dismissed multiple FIR on the same complaint against Azam Swati in provinces stating that provinces are outside High Court's jurisdiction.


The real Kangaroo Courts.


1671433253133.png
 
Last edited:
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
10,599
2
23,239
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
No more tech support for the golden robes who are hell bent on proving themselves to be Dallas. Invested too much time convicng people -------- but what are you gonna do if a junkie still don't want to quit
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Registration of several FIRs in single offence against law: IHC
Replies
0
Views
74
HAIDER
HAIDER
ghazi52
Balochistan High Court restrains provincial govt, authorities from filing new FIRs against Swati
Replies
1
Views
154
SIPRA
SIPRA
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SC issues notices to Imran, Fawad, Asad in ECP contempt cases
Replies
3
Views
270
Friday
F
ghazi52
IHC quashes three FIRs against KP chief minister
Replies
0
Views
371
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Mere tweets can’t incite mutiny in army: IHC
Replies
3
Views
353
Catalystic
Catalystic

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom