Kangaroo High Court of Islamabad.

Crimson Blue
FULL MEMBER
- Nov 7, 2019
- 1,370
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Islamabad High Court suspended a single FIR against Javed Latif & Marryam Aurangzeb even though the case was registered in Punjab. So court proceedings cannot continue on that case.
On the same day, same court refused to dismissed multiple FIR on the same complaint against Azam Swati in provinces stating that provinces are outside High Court's jurisdiction.
The real Kangaroo Courts.
On the same day, same court refused to dismissed multiple FIR on the same complaint against Azam Swati in provinces stating that provinces are outside High Court's jurisdiction.
The real Kangaroo Courts.
Last edited: