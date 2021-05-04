Kangana Ranaut Permanently Removed From Twitter After Controversial Post

American Tech firms only tolerates left of Liberal secular voices....It is utterly tactless of her trying to piggyback on such a platform for more reach...........But anyways at least this will force Bengal to do some soul searching regarding the cycle of political violence that it has seen non-stop since the Naxalbari days....The actors in Bengal politics have shifted from two leftist heavyweights to one leftist and one rightwing heavyweight...but the cycle of violence continues......This reflects badly on the state