This reminded me of killing of Arya Samaji Rajgopal in Lahore in preindependent India in the hands of a guy called ilmuddin...Ilmuddin is hailed as a hero in Pakistan even to this day..His funeral prayer was read by Allama Iqbal.

In Hinduism,we are free to make fun of our gods..we are free to condemn the concept of God...this is a land of charvaka..Kapila...Gowthama Buddha..Vardhamana Mahaveer..who had all denied god and godmen...nobody has the right to kill others just because I don't like some aspects of so called messenger or a god...

Muslims indulge in violence..they are very intolerant...and people of other communities retaliate they cry victimhood...this murder is highly condemnable...in this civilised society and in this era of free speech ,such acts should be not tolerated a bit.

And for all those who say,Muslims are being oppressed and suppressed in india,now you might have got an idea how powerful Muslims are in India even to this day...can any hindu even dare to kill a muslim on religious grounds in pakistan?This is the freedom Muslims enjoy in India..they can kill a leader of a hindu organisation in broadday light.

