Kamala Harris’s Niece Meena, Jay Sean And Lilly Back Protesting Farmers Post Rihanna’s Tweet

CHANDIGARH: A farmer from Jind in Haryana who was supporting the agitation against the Centre's farm laws allegedly hanged himself from a tree merely two kilometres from the Tikri border protest site on Sunday, police said.The 52-year-old farmer left a suicide note, which is being verified, they said.Bahadurgarh City police station SHO Vijay Kumar said.His body was found in the morning, he said.Over a fortnight ago, another farmer from Haryana had allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at the Tikri border. He died during treatment at a Delhi hospital later.In December, a lawyer from Punjab had allegedly killed himself by consuming poison a few kilometres away from the protest site at the Tikri border.Earlier, a Sikh preacher, Sant Ram Singh, had also allegedly ended his life near the Singhu border protest site, claiming that he was "