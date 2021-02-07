What's new

Kamala Harris’s Niece Meena, Jay Sean And Lilly Back Protesting Farmers Post Rihanna’s Tweet

Just as Indian govt is yet to probe the stand of Rihanna and Greta over expressing views on farmers`protests and is desperately trying to establish a link between them and Khalistan Movement, many other voices have started joining the club in condemning the treatment that is mete out to poor farmers.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1356747965713371138

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1357772428982669312

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1357769238954479616

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1357376550803369986

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1357397237127544835

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1356656260297281537

https://twitter.com/Lilly/status/1357147766997221376?s=20
11.png


https://www.instagram.com/p/CKzjs2CAhR2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
22.png
 
India and Modi sarkaar in serious trouble.

The Western media can remain silent as much as it likes. The truth cannot be concealed.
 
Not surprised. Clueless lefties, may they keep at it.

Also, that AOC girl lied about her "trauma" and "almost being killed"
 
Sir, then there is this news:

PTI / Updated: Feb 7, 2021, 13:28 IST


80733113.jpg

CHANDIGARH: A farmer from Jind in Haryana who was supporting the agitation against the Centre's farm laws allegedly hanged himself from a tree merely two kilometres from the Tikri border protest site on Sunday, police said.

The 52-year-old farmer left a suicide note, which is being verified, they said.

"The farmer, Karamveer Singh, hailed from a village in Jind. He was found hanging from a tree in a park, which is around two kilometres away from the Tikri border," Bahadurgarh City police station SHO Vijay Kumar said.

His body was found in the morning, he said.

Over a fortnight ago, another farmer from Haryana had allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at the Tikri border. He died during treatment at a Delhi hospital later.

In December, a lawyer from Punjab had allegedly killed himself by consuming poison a few kilometres away from the protest site at the Tikri border.

Earlier, a Sikh preacher, Sant Ram Singh, had also allegedly ended his life near the Singhu border protest site, claiming that he was "unable to bear the pain of the farmers".
 
