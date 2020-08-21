Kamala Harris Said 'Chithi' During Her Speech as VP Candidate And Tamilians Can't Keep Calm

https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/ka...ech-and-tamilians-cant-keep-calm-2803157.html Harri's 'Chittis,' her mother's younger sister, and Harris' aunt, Dr Sarala Gopalan, told News18 that the entire family was ecstatic after they heard about her nomination. Raka Mukherjee NEWS18.COM LAST UPDATED: AUGUST 20, 2020, 8:45 PM IST SHARE THIS: Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president, making her the first black woman on a major party's White House ticket. In her Democratic National Convention speech, she accused Trump of turning "our tragedies into political weapons." She urged Americans to vote for Joe Biden, "a president who will bring all of us together." "Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods," the former California prosecutor charged in her acceptance speech. But there was something else in her speech which stood out - especially to her Indian-American voters. Harris used the Tamil word, 'chithis.' The word which translates to 'aunt' sent Americans Google-ing what it meant, and for Indian-Americans and Tamilians watching from around the world, it came as a pleasant surprise - the first time someone spoke Tamil during an US Democratic speech.