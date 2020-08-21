/ Register

  • Friday, August 21, 2020

Kamala Harris Said 'Chithi' During Her Speech as VP Candidate And Tamilians Can't Keep Calm

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by CIA Mole, Aug 21, 2020 at 2:22 AM.

  1. Aug 21, 2020 at 2:22 AM #1
    CIA Mole

    CIA Mole FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    690
    Joined:
    May 1, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 564 / -2
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    Pakistan
    https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/ka...ech-and-tamilians-cant-keep-calm-2803157.html

    Harri's 'Chittis,' her mother's younger sister, and Harris' aunt, Dr Sarala Gopalan, told News18 that the entire family was ecstatic after they heard about her nomination.
    Raka Mukherjee
    • NEWS18.COM
    • LAST UPDATED: AUGUST 20, 2020, 8:45 PM IST
    SHARE THIS:
    Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president, making her the first black woman on a major party's White House ticket.

    In her Democratic National Convention speech, she accused Trump of turning "our tragedies into political weapons." She urged Americans to vote for Joe Biden, "a president who will bring all of us together."


    "Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods," the former California prosecutor charged in her acceptance speech.



    [​IMG]


    But there was something else in her speech which stood out - especially to her Indian-American voters.

    Harris used the Tamil word, 'chithis.' The word which translates to 'aunt' sent Americans Google-ing what it meant, and for Indian-Americans and Tamilians watching from around the world, it came as a pleasant surprise - the first time someone spoke Tamil during an US Democratic speech.
     
  2. Aug 21, 2020 at 2:27 AM #2
    GumNaam

    GumNaam ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,350
    Joined:
    Sep 23, 2016
    Ratings:
    +1 / 10,650 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    oh boy, that must've given the south indians many collective orgasmic farts through their bungholes! :lol:
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 11 (Users: 2, Guests: 9)
  1. Goenitz ,
  2. Materialistic