  • Monday, August 17, 2020

Kamala Harris appoints Indian-American Sabrina Singh as her press seecretary

Discussion in 'Americas' started by Jyotish, Aug 17, 2020 at 9:05 PM.

  Aug 17, 2020 at 9:05 PM
    Jyotish

    Jyotish SENIOR MEMBER

    Kamala Harris Appoints Indian-American Sabrina Singh As Her Press Secretary

    August 17, 2020

    Washington:

    Senator Kamala Harris has roped in Indian-American Sabrina Singh, who previously was the spokeswoman of two Democratic presidential candidates, as press secretary for her Democratic vice presidential campaign.

    Sabrina Singh, 32, previously headed the press shop of two Democratic presidential candidates -- New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg.

    Last week, Democratic presumptive vice presidential nominee Joe Biden, 77, picked 55-year-old Indian-origin Harris as his running mate.

    "I'm so excited to join the #BidenHarris ticket as Press Secretary for @KamalaHarris! Can't wait to get to work and win in November!," said Ms Singh, the first-ever Indian-American press secretary to a vice-presidential nominee of a major political party.

    A resident of Los Angeles, Ms Singh was earlier spokesperson of the Democratic National Committee.

    She is the granddaughter of Sardar J.J. Singh of the India League of America, a non-profit organisation which champions the interests of Indian-American community in the US.

    In the 1940s, J.J. Singh along with a small group of fellow Indians mounted a nationwide campaign against racial discriminatory policies of the US. This culminated in the then president Harry Truman signing the Luce-Celler Act on July 2, 1946. The signing of the Act allowed a quota of 100 Indians to immigrate to the United States per annum.

    Meanwhile, Sri Lankan-American Rohini Kosoglu has been appointed in a senior role to advise Harris. She has earlier served as a senior advisor to Harris in her Senate office and presidential campaign.

    Ms. Harris was a presidential aspirant until last year before she dropped out of the race because of lack of popular support.

    https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/kam...-sabrina-singh-as-her-press-secretary-2280579
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 9:07 PM
    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    If anyone had any doubts. Here it is.

    Bad news for Pakistani Americans.
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 9:08 PM
    Microsoft

    Microsoft FULL MEMBER

    Only bad news is for Americans who are donating to this campaign. They're burning their money as this ticket has 0% chance to win against Trump, it might as well be a Ponzi scheme.
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 9:16 PM
    gulli

    gulli FULL MEMBER

    Trump will win, to hell with Kamala Harris....
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 9:17 PM
    Samlee

    Samlee SENIOR MEMBER

    Pakistanis Should Put Their Weight Behind Trump.He Is Better For Pakistan
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 9:23 PM
    Shantanu_Left

    Shantanu_Left FULL MEMBER

    It doesn't matter what shiny trinkets Kamala Harris throws in the way of the Indian-Americans. This election is for the Dems to lose once again.
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 9:24 PM
    Shantanu_Left

    Shantanu_Left FULL MEMBER

    One reason Kamala Harris will lose badly is because many Americans are anti-feminists although they will say the complete opposite.

    America isn't Sweden. They will not tolerate feminists running their country any more than they already do.
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 9:29 PM
    manga

    manga FULL MEMBER

    Doesn't matter if you appoint 10 more staff in your office which is INDIAN. Trump will win and indian americans will vote for trump.
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 9:29 PM
    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    We should avoid both and stay neutral.
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 9:37 PM
    IbnAbdullah

    IbnAbdullah FULL MEMBER

    Salaam

    I don't think she would have the power to sufficiently influence strategic decision making in a way that goes against what the deep state in the US wants.

    People who come from minority backgrounds cannot rock the boat too much. A black president could not have gotten away with what Trump has so been able to get away with.
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 9:49 PM
    SQ8

    SQ8 ADVISORS

    Trump will win regardless, simply due to the current situation and his active rigging of elections.
     
