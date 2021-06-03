Kamal presents Tk603,681 crore($71.4 billion) Bangladesh budget for 2021-22 fiscal year

Kamal presents Tk603,681 crore Bangladesh budget for 2021-22 fiscal year

Published at 02:55 pm June 3rd, 2021

Kamal presents Tk603,681 crore Bangladesh budget for 2021-22 fiscal year The new budget is 6.28% higher than the current fiscal year’s main budget

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presenting the proposed national budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year in parliament on Thursday, June 3, 2021The new budget is 6.28% higher than the current fiscal year’s main budgetWith an outlay of Tk603,681 crore, the proposed national budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year has been placed in the parliament.The new budget is about about 17.4% of the GDP and around 12% higher than the revised budget of the current fiscal while 6.34% higher than the main budget.Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the budget on Thursday afternoon – the third one from the incumbent government.The size of the total expenditure has been estimated at Tk603,681 crore, which is 17.5% of the GDP.Total allocation for operating and other expenditures has been set at Tk378,357 crore, while the allocation for the annual development program (ADP) is Tk225,324 crore.The total revenue collection has fixed at Tk392,490 crore, of which Tk330,078 crore will be raised by the where National Board of Revenue (NBR) Tk16,000 crore will come from the non-NBR sector and Tk43,000 will come from non-tax sources.Besides, Tk3,490 crore will come from foreign aid, grants and loans.The overall budget deficit for FY2021-22 will be Tk214,681 crore, which is 6.2% of the GDP.Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury is presiding over the parliament session that began on Thursday afternoon.