Kamal defends final GDP calculation showing higher growth

Can Pakistan hire him as an outside consultant? We an double our GDP in a couple of years max.
Well he is a Pakistani awarded FCA but I don't think he needs a job now.
He heads up Lotus Kamal (LK) Group, is an ardent cricket fan/official and owns a private cricket team I believe (Cumilla Victorians). Nothing Pakistanis would not like.
One of his daughters Nafisa now runs his business - she went to MIT. I don't know if she will join AL in politics. Ambitious woman.
A H M Mustafa Kamal
General Information
|Incumbent Finance Minister and Member of Parliament
|Politics, Businessman and Cricket Official
Full Name: A H M Mustafa Kamal (Lotus Kamal)
Affiliation: Bangladesh Awami League
Current Position: Finance Minister and Member of Parliament
Date of Birth: June 15, 1947
Place of Birth: Bangladesh
Home District: Cumilla
Constituency: 258, Cumilla-10
Term: Fourth (7th-1996, 9th-2008, 10th-2014, 11th-2018)
Nationality: Bangladeshi
Background:
A H M Mustafa Kamal
known as Lotus Kamal
(born 15 June 1947) is a Bangladeshi politician, cricket official, businessman and the incumbent Member of Parliament representing the Comilla-10
constituency. Kamal was former Minister for Planning and current Minister of Finance. He is also the owner of Lotus Kamal Group, which is a textile industry. Kamal was awarded the Finance Minister
of the Year 2020 by the Banker
.
Kamal finished his undergraduate in Financial Management from the University of Dhaka
in 1967. He completed his masters in accounting in 1968 from the University of Dhaka. He also earned a law degree. He is also a FCA (Fellowship Chartered Accountant).
Kamal was elected to Parliament from Comilla-9
in 1996. He was elected to his second term as a member of the Jatiya Sangsad
for the constituency of Comilla-10
in 2008 and 2014. He is Convener of Bangladesh Awami League
in the Comilla district (South). He is also the Finance and Planning Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League. He was appointed the Minister for Planning in January 2014.
Kamal has been involved with cricket and its development for last 30 years in various capacities. From 1990-2010 he was chairman of the cricket committee of Abahani Limited
, before becoming the President of Asian Cricket Council between 2010 and 2012.
In 2012, Kamal was named as the vice-president of the International Cricket Council
(ICC) for the 2012–2014 terms. Prior to his nomination for the ICC, Kamal was the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board
. Kamal succeeded Alan Isaac as president of the ICC in 2014.
Kamal resigned from his designation as ICC President, with effect from 1 April 2015. The resignation was reportedly to protest alleged non-compliance by the ICC of laws written in the constitution of the ICC and he was an active protester of corruption in cricket.
Kamal is the president and chief executive officer of Lotus Kamal Group, a business conglomerate involved in a number of business disciplines covering manufacturing, trading, services and real estate sectors. All the business enterprises coming under LK is founded by AHM Mustafa kamal, FCA and MP who is also the President & CEO of the Group.
He is a brilliant Chartered Accountant who qualified in the year 1970 from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan occupying 1st position.
After putting in about a decade's service in the profession as a Public Accountant Kamal started his business career in the year 1981 by establishing his first manufacturing unit title Lotus Engineering Industries Ltd. a project involved in the manufacturing of jute and textile mills machinery and spares.
The saying goes that behind every successful man is a woman. In Kamal's case, his success can be credited to the three very important women in his life - wife Kashmiri Kamal and daughters Kashfi Kamal and Nafisa Kamal. Along with his two daughters he is further strengthened by a pair of young men. His grandsons Aveir and Zahraan. In between frequent family trips aboard and relaxed holidays at home, Kamal catches up on his very valuable family time that finds him playing with his grandsons, watching sports with his daughters, eating out, debating on politics, visiting hometown Comilla and entertaining.
Politics and Cricket take up most of his personal life and whatever remains is consumed in reading and writing. Kamal is not only an avid reader and writer but is constantly hungry for knowledge in world politics, religion, the English premier league, cricket developments, economic index and current affairs. Kamal is one of Bangladesh's earliest FCAs and a very patriotic sports lover and this strikes a perfect balance between his personal and professional lives.