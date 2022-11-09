India’s Kalyani Group bags $155 million export order for artillery guns, first for country While the country of export has not been specified, it is to note that Saudi Arabia recently carried out trials of Bharat 52, a 155 mm, 52 calibre towed howitzer, made by the company.

In a regulatory filing, Bharat Forge, part of the Kalyani Group, said this order is for a "non-conflict zone". The company also said the order for the 155 mm artillery gun platform is to be executed over a three-year time period.The company did not specify which artillery system was being exported and what was the quantity. However, industry sources indicated that the order could be for a Middle Eastern nation.It is to note that Saudi Arabia had carried out trials of Bharat Forge's Bharat 52, a 155 mm, 52 calibre towed howitzer. Sources said the gun underwent trials by the Saudi military in 2020. It was the first artillery gun manufactured by the defence firm and has a range of about 41 KMs and is capable of firing six rounds in 50 seconds.