What's new

Kalyani Group bags $155 million export order for artillery guns

INS_Vikrant

INS_Vikrant

FULL MEMBER
Nov 2, 2015
1,463
-7
1,985
Country
India
Location
India
While the country of export has not been specified, it is to note that Saudi Arabia recently carried out trials of Bharat 52, a 155 mm, 52 calibre towed howitzer, made by the company.

In a regulatory filing, Bharat Forge, part of the Kalyani Group, said this order is for a “non-conflict zone”. The company also said the order for the 155 mm artillery gun platform is to be executed over a three-year time period.
The company did not specify which artillery system was being exported and what was the quantity. However, industry sources indicated that the order could be for a Middle Eastern nation.



It is to note that Saudi Arabia had carried out trials of Bharat Forge’s Bharat 52, a 155 mm, 52 calibre towed howitzer. Sources said the gun underwent trials by the Saudi military in 2020. It was the first artillery gun manufactured by the defence firm and has a range of about 41 KMs and is capable of firing six rounds in 50 seconds.

www.google.com

India’s Kalyani Group bags $155 million export order for artillery guns, first for country

While the country of export has not been specified, it is to note that Saudi Arabia recently carried out trials of Bharat 52, a 155 mm, 52 calibre towed howitzer, made by the company.
www.google.com www.google.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

L
India Ups Firepower Along Borders with China with Modern Artillery Guns, Rocket Systems for Army
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
2K
VkdIndian
VkdIndian
Zarvan
Bharat Forge from India unveils 155-BR new 155mm 4x4 self-propelled howitzer
Replies
0
Views
911
Zarvan
Zarvan
D
GOVT LIFTS IMPORT BAN ON 155 MM, 52 CAL ARTILLERY GUNS, SETBACK FOR ATAGS?
Replies
0
Views
482
dani191
D
surya kiran
Rs 10,000 crore order for 200 K-9 howitzers
Replies
5
Views
2K
Andhadhun
A
O
BAE Systems offers US Army new version of Archer howitzers
Replies
0
Views
212
Oldman1
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom