Kale Kalıp Introduces New Weapon KNG-C5 PDW in Indonesia

Zarvan

Zarvan

Apr 28, 2011
The KNG-C5 Personal Defense Weapon (PDW), developed by Kale Kalıp, will be introduced for the first time during the Indo Defence 2022 Defence Industry Fair in Indonesia.

Indonesia's largest defence industry exhibition, Indo Defence 2022, will open its doors in Jakarta between 2-5 November 2022. Kale Kalıp, which is among the approximately 30 Turkish defense industry companies participating in the fair, will launch its new weapon during the fair.


According to the information obtained; The KNG-C5 weapon, which has a diameter of 5.56mm, is described as a 'personal defense weapon (PDW)'. The KNG-C5, which will have semi-automatic and fully automatic firing modes, is 735mm long with its butt open. The KNG-C5, which will have a length of 660 mm with its butt closed, also allows shooting in this way.

With a curb weight of 2.8 kilograms, the KNG-C5 PDW is equipped with a 7.5" barrel and a magazine with a capacity of 20 or 30 cartridges. The KNG-C5 PDW, whose pulse speed is announced to be 700 m / s, will have an effective range of 300 meters. The rifle, which provides the use of silencers for supersonic and subsonic ammunition, is compatible with all kinds of AR-15 accessories.

The KNG-C5 PDW, on the other hand, is designed for both handheld uses. For this purpose, there is a magazine drop latch, slide latch and crown on both sides of the weapon.

www.savunmasanayist.com

Kale Kalıp Yeni Silahı KNG-C5 PDW'yu Endonezya'da Tanıtıyor

Kale Kalıp tarafından geliştirilen KNG-C5 Kişisel Savunma Silahı (PDW), ilk kez Endonezya'daki Indo Defence 2022 Savunma Sanayii Fuarı esnasında tanıtılacak.
@PanzerKiel Pakistan should be doing joint ventures with this and other companies.
 
