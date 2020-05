ZALA AERO has developed a new multipurpose VTOL unmanned aerial vehicle ZALA 421-16EVThe new unmanned VTOL ZALA 421-16EV HD features a unique adaptive system for using the aerodynamic properties of UAV in all flight modes. The new unmanned ZALA 421-16EV HD system combines the latest scientific and technical developments of the company - it broadcasts the video stream in HD quality (1280*720), which allows the ground station operator to examine the streaming video in the detail.Unmanned Aircraft ZALA 421-16EV was developed as a “VTOL” type - a hybrid of UAV aircraft and helicopter types. A unique advantage of this model is the ability of vertical take-off and landing, carried out in a fully automatic mode. Further duplicate security systems make this model highly reliable.Before being going into serial production, the complex had passed both factory tests and successfully proved itself in the field work, proving itself to representatives of the experts of the companies of the fuel and energy complex.The ZALA 421-16EV UAV model has practically unlimited capabilities and has vast potential for monitoring and aerial photography of inaccessible areas and areal objects. UAV is easy to operate, light, can be operated in the air for 2 hours, while having a cruising speed of up to 110 km\h, but the main advantage is the absence catapult launching with no longer requiring launching and landing area.The combination of the unique advantages of an unmanned aircraft, both helicopter and aircraft type, makes the ZALA 421-16EV UAV a representative of the new era in the development of unmanned aircraft.