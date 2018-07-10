Kalashnikov to deliver SV-98M sniper rifles to Russian National Guard

Russia`s National Guard (Rosgvardiya) has acquired the SV-98M 7.62 mm bolt-action sniper rifle developed by Rostec`s Kalashnikov Group, according to a source from the Russian industry. "The National Guard has signed a contract worth RUB8 million [USD128,020] for 26 SV-98M sniper rifles with the Kalashnikov Group. The firearms will have been delivered to the customer by 20 November," he said. The source did not disclose the variant of the SV-98 to be delivered to the service but it is most probably the SV-98M. Kalashnikov SV-98M sniper rifle (Picture source: Army Recognition) The National Guard is supposed to get the latest variant of the SV-98 rifle, which is chambered for 7.62x54R cartridges. This modification of the SV-98 is based on an aluminum chassis with adjustable skeleton folding buttstock and two upper MIL-STD-1913 rails for an optical sight and a night detachment, respectively. The SV-98M is fitted with a 650 mm barrel and is fed by 10-round polymer magazines. The rifle features an overall length of 1,375 mm (with a silencer), a combat weight of 7.8 kg, and a muzzle velocity of 820 m/s. The rifle is accurate at a distance of up to 1,000 m with the use of its organic sight. The SV-98M has received an adjustable firing mechanism with a trigger pull varying between 1.0 kgf and 1.5 kgf. The baseline sniper rifle has been complemented by the 1P69 Giperon (Hyperon) 3-10x variable optical sight, a quick-detachable tactical silencer, and a bipod. A monopod (‘third leg’) is integrated with the lower part of the buttstock. The Kalashnikov Group largely invests in the development of bolt-action sniper rifles chambered for 7.62x54R and 8.6x70 (.338 Lapua Magnum) cartridges. At the Army 2017 defense show, the company unveiled the SV-338 sniper rifle (.338 LM) and the latest variant of the SV-98, the SV-98M. Kalashnikov also delivers the Dragunov SVDM (M for Upgraded) 7.62 mm semi-automatic sniper rifles to the Russian military. The SV-98M fires the 7.62x54R cartridge, which is also used by the SVD/SVDM. https://www.armyrecognition.com/jul..._sniper_rifles_to_russian_national_guard.html