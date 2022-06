What the actual fig is this? The first recorded martial art is a form of wrestling practiced in what is now considered modern Greece.Other ancient physical martial arts are lost to antiquity so this claim of “first” martial arts is a nonsense.As far as oriental martial arts is concerned Suhai Jiao is the oldest recorded oriental martial arts.These Indian claims only go to prove how desperate this nation is at attempting to appropriate history and culture and re-brand everything as “Indian”:Case in point: remember India the world is not laughing with you- they are laughing at YOU!