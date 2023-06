KAI revives the idea of the F-50, an FA-50 derivative fighter aircraft​

, but to finance the development of the F-50, the South Korean Ministry of Defense was required to commit the necessary funds. But this did not happen, as every fraction of the available budget was directed to the development of the KF-21 Boramae.Kang Gu-young, CEO of Korea Aerospace Industries, officiated at a ceremony at the company’s headquarters in Sacheon, where he outlined his «Global KAI 2050 -Beyond Aerospace-» business strategy, which he believes Kang Gu-young, Consejero Delegado de Korea Aerospace Industries. Foto: KAIThis strategy, according to Kang Gu-young, will represent a, based on innovation, investment in R&D and the recruitment and training of human talent.Another of the strategies to be followed is to, to focus on the export potential of its products. It is from here that the possibility of the development of the F-50 arises.The successful export of the FA-50 to Poland through close cooperation with the government and a quick response in a rapidly changing security environment. This shift is further evidenced by Airbus Defence & Space’s approach to the Korean firm to promote the FA-50 in Western European countries, burying the AFJT, its own advanced supersonic trainer/light fighter project, along the way.Future new capabilities of the FA-50Building on the success of the FA-50,(possibly through Egypt ), while strengthening KAI’s presence in the Southeast Asian and South American markets.. What was not made clear is whether the development is dependent on a potential customer financing the project, or whether KAI plans to pay for it out of its own pocket.There are hundreds of MIG-21, F-5, A-37, A-4, Alpha Jet, L-39 and other old trainer or fighter/light attack aircraft models to be replaced by a new technologically advanced and more economical to operate platform, generating. And every FA-50 customer is a potential customer for the KF-21 , and other military and civilian products of the South Korean aerospace company, which eventually intends to compete with the giants of Boeing and Airbus.