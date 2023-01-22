KAI revives the idea of the F-50, an FA-50 derivative fighter aircraft
KAI proposed its single-seat fighter as a replacement for the several dozen F-5 Tiger IIs still in use in the ROKAF, but to finance the development of the F-50, the South Korean Ministry of Defense was required to commit the necessary funds. But this did not happen, as every fraction of the available budget was directed to the development of the KF-21 Boramae.
New opportunity for the F-50?Kang Gu-young, CEO of Korea Aerospace Industries, officiated at a ceremony at the company’s headquarters in Sacheon, where he outlined his «Global KAI 2050 -Beyond Aerospace-» business strategy, which he believes KAI can become the seventh largest aerospace company in the world.
Kang Gu-young, Consejero Delegado de Korea Aerospace Industries. Foto: KAI
This strategy, according to Kang Gu-young, will represent a quantum leap forward for the company, based on innovation, investment in R&D and the recruitment and training of human talent.
Another of the strategies to be followed is to reduce its dependence on Korean government procurement contracts, to focus on the export potential of its products. It is from here that the possibility of the development of the F-50 arises.
The successful export of the FA-50 to Poland through close cooperation with the government and a quick response in a rapidly changing security environment confirmed the potential of the European market, which KAI had previously considered inaccessible for its products. This shift is further evidenced by Airbus Defence & Space’s approach to the Korean firm to promote the FA-50 in Western European countries, burying the AFJT, its own advanced supersonic trainer/light fighter project, along the way.
Future new capabilities of the FA-50
Building on the success of the FA-50, Kang Gu-young wants to establish beachheads in the European, North American, African and Middle Eastern markets (possibly through Egypt), while strengthening KAI’s presence in the Southeast Asian and South American markets.
Versions of the FA-50 tailored to the particular requirements of each export customer will be promoted, including the possibility of developing the F-50 light combat single-seat version. What was not made clear is whether the development is dependent on a potential customer financing the project, or whether KAI plans to pay for it out of its own pocket.
There are hundreds of MIG-21, F-5, A-37, A-4, Alpha Jet, L-39 and other old trainer or fighter/light attack aircraft models to be replaced by a new technologically advanced and more economical to operate platform, generating a potential market of between 800 to 1,000 of the FA-50 and F-50 category jets, of which KAI intends to take the lion’s share. And every FA-50 customer is a potential customer for the KF-21, and other military and civilian products of the South Korean aerospace company, which eventually intends to compete with the giants of Boeing and Airbus.
