KAI revives the idea of the F-50, an FA-50 derivative fighter aircraft

Indos

Indos

Jul 25, 2013
KAI revives the idea of the F-50, an FA-50 derivative fighter aircraft​


KAI proposed its single-seat fighter as a replacement for the several dozen F-5 Tiger IIs still in use in the ROKAF, but to finance the development of the F-50, the South Korean Ministry of Defense was required to commit the necessary funds. But this did not happen, as every fraction of the available budget was directed to the development of the KF-21 Boramae.

New opportunity for the F-50?​

Kang Gu-young, CEO of Korea Aerospace Industries, officiated at a ceremony at the company’s headquarters in Sacheon, where he outlined his «Global KAI 2050 -Beyond Aerospace-» business strategy, which he believes KAI can become the seventh largest aerospace company in the world.

This strategy, according to Kang Gu-young, will represent a quantum leap forward for the company, based on innovation, investment in R&D and the recruitment and training of human talent.

Another of the strategies to be followed is to reduce its dependence on Korean government procurement contracts, to focus on the export potential of its products. It is from here that the possibility of the development of the F-50 arises.

The successful export of the FA-50 to Poland through close cooperation with the government and a quick response in a rapidly changing security environment confirmed the potential of the European market, which KAI had previously considered inaccessible for its products. This shift is further evidenced by Airbus Defence & Space’s approach to the Korean firm to promote the FA-50 in Western European countries, burying the AFJT, its own advanced supersonic trainer/light fighter project, along the way.

Future new capabilities of the FA-50


Building on the success of the FA-50, Kang Gu-young wants to establish beachheads in the European, North American, African and Middle Eastern markets (possibly through Egypt), while strengthening KAI’s presence in the Southeast Asian and South American markets.

Versions of the FA-50 tailored to the particular requirements of each export customer will be promoted, including the possibility of developing the F-50 light combat single-seat version. What was not made clear is whether the development is dependent on a potential customer financing the project, or whether KAI plans to pay for it out of its own pocket.

There are hundreds of MIG-21, F-5, A-37, A-4, Alpha Jet, L-39 and other old trainer or fighter/light attack aircraft models to be replaced by a new technologically advanced and more economical to operate platform, generating a potential market of between 800 to 1,000 of the FA-50 and F-50 category jets, of which KAI intends to take the lion’s share. And every FA-50 customer is a potential customer for the KF-21, and other military and civilian products of the South Korean aerospace company, which eventually intends to compete with the giants of Boeing and Airbus.

firohot4321

Sep 1, 2021
I think the main issue is price

These light fighters would cost nearly as much as an f16 a bigger more capable jet

Kai 21 on the other hand is more promising it offers f35 like capabilities but at much less price
 
Oct 2, 2009
firohot4321 said:
I think the main issue is price

These light fighters would cost nearly as much as an f16 a bigger more capable jet

Kai 21 on the other hand is more promising it offers f35 like capabilities but at much less price
???

Unless you're looking at third hand F-16 a brand new F-16V would cost as much as 2 FA-50
 
Jul 25, 2013
Biden administration approves $4.2B F-16 sale to Jordan​




By Stephen Losey
Feb 4, 2022


The Biden administration said Thursday it has cleared a possible sale of as many as 16 F-16 fighters and related equipment to Jordan worth up to $4.21 billion.

The State Department also approved a possible additional sale to the United Arab Emirates of spares and repair parts for air defense systems that would bring its value up to $65 million, as well as a possible $23.7 million sale to Saudi Arabia for data and voice communication systems. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress on Thursday of the possible foreign military sales.

Jordan wants to buy as many as 12 F-16C and four F-16D fighters, all Block 70s, as well as 21 F100 engines, either made by General Electric or Pratt & Whitney, five of which would be spare engines. Lockheed Martin in Greenville, South Carolina, will be the principal contractor for this sale.

The arms package would also include numerous weapons and systems to arm the fighters, such as six AN/AAQ-33 Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods, 72 LAU-129 missile rail launchers, 21 M61A1 Vulcan cannons, 100 KMU-556 Joint Direct Attack Munition tail kits for 2,000-pound GBU-31 bombs, 102 KMU-572 JDAM tail kits for 500-pound laser JDAM GBU-54 bombs, 200 MK-84 or BLU-117 or equivalent bomb bodies, 204 MK-82 or BLU-111 or equivalent bomb bodies, ammunition, smoke flares and flare cartridges.

Jordan also wants to buy 31 Link 16 Low-Volume Terminals for both aircraft and ground stations, radars, mission computers, GPS navigation systems with anti-spoofing modules and multiple other pieces of equipment.

The sale would mean fewer than 20 U.S. contractors would be assigned to Jordan for three years to provide on-site logistics support.

State said the fighter sale would help modernize Jordan’s air force and make sure its military can continue to work together effectively with U.S. and coalition forces on common goals such as fighting terrorist or other violent extremist groups.

www.defensenews.com

Biden administration approves $4.2B F-16 sale to Jordan

The U.S. also approved the sale of spare parts to the United Arab Emirates for air defense systems, a few weeks after UAE used the THAAD system in battle for the first time.
www.defensenews.com www.defensenews.com
 
May 27, 2018
Indos said:

Biden administration approves $4.2B F-16 sale to Jordan​




By Stephen Losey
Feb 4, 2022


The Biden administration said Thursday it has cleared a possible sale of as many as 16 F-16 fighters and related equipment to Jordan worth up to $4.21 billion.

The State Department also approved a possible additional sale to the United Arab Emirates of spares and repair parts for air defense systems that would bring its value up to $65 million, as well as a possible $23.7 million sale to Saudi Arabia for data and voice communication systems. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress on Thursday of the possible foreign military sales.

Jordan wants to buy as many as 12 F-16C and four F-16D fighters, all Block 70s, as well as 21 F100 engines, either made by General Electric or Pratt & Whitney, five of which would be spare engines. Lockheed Martin in Greenville, South Carolina, will be the principal contractor for this sale.

The arms package would also include numerous weapons and systems to arm the fighters, such as six AN/AAQ-33 Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods, 72 LAU-129 missile rail launchers, 21 M61A1 Vulcan cannons, 100 KMU-556 Joint Direct Attack Munition tail kits for 2,000-pound GBU-31 bombs, 102 KMU-572 JDAM tail kits for 500-pound laser JDAM GBU-54 bombs, 200 MK-84 or BLU-117 or equivalent bomb bodies, 204 MK-82 or BLU-111 or equivalent bomb bodies, ammunition, smoke flares and flare cartridges.

Jordan also wants to buy 31 Link 16 Low-Volume Terminals for both aircraft and ground stations, radars, mission computers, GPS navigation systems with anti-spoofing modules and multiple other pieces of equipment.

The sale would mean fewer than 20 U.S. contractors would be assigned to Jordan for three years to provide on-site logistics support.

State said the fighter sale would help modernize Jordan’s air force and make sure its military can continue to work together effectively with U.S. and coalition forces on common goals such as fighting terrorist or other violent extremist groups.

www.defensenews.com

Biden administration approves $4.2B F-16 sale to Jordan

The U.S. also approved the sale of spare parts to the United Arab Emirates for air defense systems, a few weeks after UAE used the THAAD system in battle for the first time.
www.defensenews.com www.defensenews.com
Prices of F16s are crazy - the contract is of course fully loaded with support servics, infrastructure setup and training .. $262 combined for 1 fighter jet is crazy insane .... compare that with the $35/unit for the JF17.. you can see why countries are all starting their own programmes where they can.
 
Jul 25, 2013
Ali_Baba said:
Prices of F16s are crazy - the contract is of course fully loaded with support servics, infrastructure setup and training .. $262 combined for 1 fighter jet is crazy insane .... compare that with the $35/unit for the JF17.. you can see why countries are all starting their own programmes where they can.
That is right, this is why I dont understand with many Indonesian fansboys hoping we are buying 36 F15 EX and 42 Rafale.

So far AlhamduliLLAH, we just bought 6 Rafale. I hope Indonesia government will only buy 1 squadron of Rafale (12-18 planes) and focus with KF21 program that so far can meet its development schedule AlhamduliLLAH

Order intake, deliveries and backlog of new aircraft as at December 31, 2022​

Order intake, deliveries and backlog in number of new aircraft at 31 December 2022 (data not audited by the Statutory Auditors)

AIRCRAFT ORDERED IN 2022​

92 Rafale Export were ordered (80 United Arab Emirates, 6 Greece, 6 Indonesia), compared to 49 (37 Rafale Export and 12 Rafale France) in 2021.
64 Falcon(*) have been ordered, compared to 51 in 2021.
(*) This figure is net of cancellations of Russian orders.

www.dassault-aviation.com

Prises de commandes, livraisons et carnet de commandes en nombre d’avions neufs au 31 décembre 2022 - Press kits de Dassault Aviation

Prises de commandes, livraisons et carnet de commandes en nombre d’avions neufs au 31 décembre 2022 (données non auditées par les Commissaires aux Comptes) © Dassault Aviation
www.dassault-aviation.com www.dassault-aviation.com
 

