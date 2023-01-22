KAI revives the idea of the F-50, an FA-50 derivative fighter aircraft​

Ali_Baba said: Prices of F16s are crazy - the contract is of course fully loaded with support servics, infrastructure setup and training .. $262 combined for 1 fighter jet is crazy insane .... compare that with the $35/unit for the JF17.. you can see why countries are all starting their own programmes where they can. Click to expand...

Order intake, deliveries and backlog of new aircraft as at December 31, 2022​

AIRCRAFT ORDERED IN 2022​

Prises de commandes, livraisons et carnet de commandes en nombre d’avions neufs au 31 décembre 2022 - Press kits de Dassault Aviation Prises de commandes, livraisons et carnet de commandes en nombre d’avions neufs au 31 décembre 2022 (données non auditées par les Commissaires aux Comptes) © Dassault Aviation

That is right, this is why I dont understand with many Indonesian fansboys hoping we are buying 36 F15 EX and 42 Rafale.So far AlhamduliLLAH, we just bought 6 Rafale. I hope Indonesia government will only buy 1 squadron of Rafale (12-18 planes) and focus with KF21 program that so far can meet its development schedule AlhamduliLLAHOrder intake, deliveries and backlog in number of new aircraft at 31 December 2022 (data not audited by the Statutory Auditors)Order intake, deliveries and backlog in number of new aircraft at 31 December 2022 (data not audited by the Statutory Auditors)compared to 49 (37 Rafale Export and 12 Rafale France) in 2021.64 Falcon(*) have been ordered, compared to 51 in 2021.(*) This figure is net of cancellations of Russian orders.