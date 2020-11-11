KAI completes deliveries of KUH-1M medevac helicopters to RoKA

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has completed deliveries of the eight KUH-1M Surion utility helicopters configured for medical evacuation (medevac) missions that were ordered by the Republic of Korea Army (RoKA) in December 2018.
South Korea’s DAPA announced on 9 November that KAI has completed deliveries of the eight KUH-1M medecav helicopters ordered by the RoKA in December 2018. (KAI)
South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) announced on 9 November that the twin-engined helicopters, which were acquired under a KRW220 billion (USD197.6 million) contract to improve the service’s capability to rescue troops and citizens in emergency situations, will be operated from RoKA bases at Yongin, Pocheon, and Yanggu.
DAPA, which noted that development of the medevac variant of the Surion multirole helicopter took place between 2014 and 2016, pointed out that the first two KUH-1Ms were delivered to RoKA in January and officially commissioned two months later.
