Kabul protesters burn Nigerian instead of Pakistan’s flag



A section of the Afghan media and some commentators made fun of the protest organizers for being ignorant about the flags of Pakistan and Nigeria.



The protestors weren’t large in numbers and included males and females. They chanted slogans against Pakistan for being involved in the recent suicide bombings in Kabul, Jalalabad and elsewhere in Afghanistan. However, they chose the wrong flag while venting their anger and burnt the Nigerian flag.