Kabul rocked by powerful twin blasts, at least 50 Afghan forces killed and wounded by Taliban Humvee blast in Shirzad district

KABUL: At least 14 soldiers were killed when a suicide bomber drove his explosive-laden Humvee tank to their outpost in the eastern Nangarhar province.A security official in the province speaking on anonymity, said the incident took place early Saturday in the Shirzad district, where 16 soldiers were stationed.Provincial governor office had earlier said that eight soldiers were killed.Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the militants said 50 government forces were killed and wounded by the bomber identified as Mullah Yousuf Kandahari.“Eight members of the Public Civil Order forces were martyred and few more received injuries,” Nangarhar Press Disk said in a statement.Shirzad is one of the most unsafe of Nangarhar’s 22 districts. It has been the scene of bloody clashes between government forces and Taliban fighters for several times.Also, Taliban militants and Islamic State (IS), also known as Daesh terrorist group, are very much active in the district.On the other hand, the Afghan security forces succeeded to discover and seize a Mazda model vehicle full of explosives near Shirazad and Bilal Mosque, which was on the way to Jalabad for terrorist activity, the statement added.The Afghan security forces would hold efforts to eliminate terrorist’s hideout in the province, the statement added.This comes as the ongoing peace talks in Doha, has been once again faced deadlock. The Taliban are not ready to join the talks, rather asked President Ashraf Ghani to resign for the sake of peace.In return, President Ghani said he is obligated to hand over the power to his successor through legal channel and the people’s will.President Ghani said he is not the obstacle rather he is the champion of peace.