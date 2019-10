As per details, a ceremony was organized in Pakistan Embassy where notable Ambassadors, Journalists, political leaders and members of civil society were invited.Pakistan’s Ambassador in Afghanistan Zahid Nasar said protest started outside embassy before start of the ceremony and protesters raised slogans against Pakistan.He further said people could not attend the ceremony because stick wielding protesters threatened them.Sources said protesters reached at the main gate of embassy due to the support of police and Afghan government.Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observed Black Day today to convey to the international community that they completely reject India s illegal occupation of held Kashmir.It was on this day in 1947 when Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir and subjugated it in blatant violation of partition plan of the subcontinent and against the will and aspirations of Kashmiris.This year s day is of special significance as it is being observed in the backdrop of illegal and unilateral step of India to annex Kashmir on 5th of August.The day highlights the 72 years of struggle of Kashmiris in their quest to right to self-determination.Source: https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/51...-spoil-Black-Day-ceremony-in-Pakistan-embassy