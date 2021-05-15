Kabul: Imam among 12 worshippers killed in Afghanistan mosque bombing during Friday prayers

By Siba Jackson, news reporter

Friday 14 May 2021



The explosion happened during a three-day ceasefire to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

​

A bomb ripped through a mosque in Kabul during Friday prayers, killing 12 worshippers including the imam, Afghan police have said.

A further 15 people were wounded - including at least one child according to eye witnesses - in the explosion which happened in Shakar Dara district, in the north of the capital.



The imam, named as Mofti Noman, may have been a target, an initial police investigation suggests, said Afghan police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz.

The bombing happened on the second of a three-day ceasefire announced by the Taliban to mark the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr.



It is the latest in a surge in violence as US and NATO troops begin their final withdrawal from the war-torn country.



​

The Afghan government also agreed to abide by the truce.



No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.



But it is the latest in a surge in violence as US and NATO troops begin their final withdrawal from the war-torn country, after two decades of conflict.











One worshipper, Muhibullah Sahebzada, said he had just arrived at the building when the explosion happened.



He told of how he heard children screaming as smoke filled the mosque and described seeing several bodies on the floor.



It appeared that an explosive device was hidden inside the pulpit at the front of the mosque , Mr Sahebzada said.



