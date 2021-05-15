What's new

Kabul: Imam among 12 worshippers killed in Afghanistan mosque bombing during Friday prayers

By Siba Jackson, news reporter
Friday 14 May 2021 18:48, UK


skynews-afghanistan-kabul-bombing_5381709.jpg

The bombing happened on the second of a three-day ceasefire. Pic: AP



The explosion happened during a three-day ceasefire to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.


A bomb ripped through a mosque in Kabul during Friday prayers, killing 12 worshippers including the imam, Afghan police have said.

A further 15 people were wounded - including at least one child according to eye witnesses - in the explosion which happened in Shakar Dara district, in the north of the capital.

The imam, named as Mofti Noman, may have been a target, an initial police investigation suggests, said Afghan police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz.

The bombing happened on the second of a three-day ceasefire announced by the Taliban to mark the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr.

skynews-kabul-afghanistan-bomb_5381714.jpg

It is the latest in a surge in violence as US and NATO troops begin their final withdrawal from the war-torn country. Pic: AP

The Afghan government also agreed to abide by the truce.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

But it is the latest in a surge in violence as US and NATO troops begin their final withdrawal from the war-torn country, after two decades of conflict.


skynews-kabul-afghanistan-bombing_5381699.jpg

Security personnel arrive at the explosion site in Kabul. Pic: AP


skynews-afghanistan-kabul-bomb_5381718.jpg

No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. Pic: AP


Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the mosque attack and denied any insurgent connection.

He accused Afghanistan's intelligence agency of being responsible for the blast.

One worshipper, Muhibullah Sahebzada, said he had just arrived at the building when the explosion happened.

He told of how he heard children screaming as smoke filled the mosque and described seeing several bodies on the floor.

It appeared that an explosive device was hidden inside the pulpit at the front of the mosque, Mr Sahebzada said.

skynews-afghanistan-kabul-bomb_5381722.jpg

People gather at the scene of the explosion in Shakar Dara district. Pic: AP


skynews-afghanistan-kabul-bomb_5381730.jpg

A man holds a blood-stained turban and cap after the explosion. Pic: AP


"I was afraid of a second explosion so I came immediately to my home," he added.

It comes just days after a powerful car bomb attack claimed dozens of lives including many students.

The Taliban has denied involvement and condemned the attack.

Earlier this week, US troops left their southern Kandahar air base, where some NATO forces still remain.

More than 30,000 American soldiers were stationed in the region, the Taliban heartland, during the peak of the war.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
4,111
19
5,049
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
According to Afghan media, Daesh killed the last prominent Imam, tends to reason they will probably try to keep on killing unless they are stopped. This doesn’t seem to fit the pattern of the Taliban; attacks during a ceasefire, but seems perfectly like a way to frame them by spoilers. First the girls school and now this.

ISAF should be focusing on finding Daesh before they leave, and passing on the information to those that can act to stop this global scourge, and to prevent these attacks from happening anymore.

tolonews.com

NDS Arrests Daesh Leader Who 'Planned Killings of Kabul Imams' | TOLOnews

During the investigations, Obaidullah "confessed that he was involved in several attacks in Kabul that were carried out by Daesh," NDS said.
tolonews.com tolonews.com

tolonews.com

Kabul Mosque Attack: Who was Imam Maulavi Mofleh? | TOLOnews

Mofleh initially pursued his education in Pakistan but later obtained a master's degree in Kabul.
tolonews.com tolonews.com
 
FuturePAF said:
Daesh killed the last prominent Imam, tends to reason they will probably try to keep on killing unless they are stopped.

tolonews.com

NDS Arrests Daesh Leader Who 'Planned Killings of Kabul Imams' | TOLOnews

During the investigations, Obaidullah "confessed that he was involved in several attacks in Kabul that were carried out by Daesh," NDS said.
tolonews.com tolonews.com

tolonews.com

Kabul Mosque Attack: Who was Imam Maulavi Mofleh? | TOLOnews

Mofleh initially pursued his education in Pakistan but later obtained a master's degree in Kabul.
tolonews.com tolonews.com
Sir it`s probably because these Imams are educating people about the true Islam and principles of Jihad while condemning the brutalities of ISIS. So Daesh is taking out these Molvis to push people into darkness and impose their version of Jihad and Islam while taking over the territory.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
4,111
19
5,049
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
User said:
Sir it`s probably because these Imams are educating people about the true Islam and principles of Jihad while condemning the brutalities of ISIS. So Daesh is taking out these Molvis to push people into darkness and impose their version of Jihad and Islam while taking over the territory.
cant say why they targeted him, it would be speculation. Either way, well only know if these scum are caught, by whomever.
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
3,283
2
4,143
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ISIS-K filth. NDS is murdering its own people in mosques. No room for ISIS-K and their backers in Afghanistan.
 
