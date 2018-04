Russia's family of KAB-1500, KAB-500 and KAB-250 smart bombs are an equivalent to the US Paveway II/III, GBU-8/15, and GBU-31/32 JDAM families of guided bombs. Sharing common design modules with unique seeker designs, and a range of standard warhead types, this family of weapons encompasses all of the baseline capabilities in their US equivalents.

