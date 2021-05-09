Ka-52K. Biggest and baddest shipbourne attack helicopter.

K in 52K means shipborne, like MiG-29K. The new EO is jointly developed with SAGEM and has better range and resolution than that fitted on first generation air force Ka-52, and is shared with the upcoming air force Ka-52M. Advanced radar for searching, tracking, fire control. Armed with Kh-35U anti ship / land attack missiles range up to 260 km. Has folding wings and rotor blades to save space in hangar and on deck.