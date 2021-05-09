Ka-52K. Biggest and baddest shipbourne attack helicopter.

Tai Hai Chen
Oct 15, 2017
K in 52K means shipborne, like MiG-29K. The new EO is jointly developed with SAGEM and has better range and resolution than that fitted on first generation air force Ka-52, and is shared with the upcoming air force Ka-52M. Advanced radar for searching, tracking, fire control. Armed with Kh-35U anti ship / land attack missiles range up to 260 km. Has folding wings and rotor blades to save space in hangar and on deck.
@dbc @Suika @F-22Raptor @SpaceMan18 @mike2000 is back @Mk-313 @TheImmortal @aziqbal @That Guy @vostok @striver44 @925boy @rambro @The SC @Song Hong @vi-va @gambit @TexasJohn @PeaceGen @KurtisBrian @KAL-EL @nahtanbob @Viva_Viet @GumNaam @Yaseen1 @FuturePAF @zectech @White and Green with M/S @Gomig-21 @siegecrossbow
