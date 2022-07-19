Ka-52 Alligator / Nile Crocodile (Egyptian version). World's deadliest attack aircraft.

Tai Hai Chen
Oct 15, 2017
The world's only attack helicopter equipped with twin rotors and no tail rotor, ejection seats, retractable landing gear. Combat radius more than 400 km. Recently upgraded with AESA which replaces mechanical radar in nose, 100 km range Hermes NLOS missiles.
