K2 via Concordia: Trekking through the valley of giants

Houses in Passu





Batura Inn





Passu Cathedral





Hunza river







Oasis







Amazing outlook of Cathedral Peak



The ascent route







Batura glacier







Rock organs



Along the Karakorum Highway a few kilometers behind Gulmit is located only a few scattered houses, mostly tiny guest houses and this all is Passu ( 2460 m asl). Even so, it’s worth to stop here and enjoy the incredible mountain scenery. Wide Hunza valley is encircling here by the sharp peaks and directly at the road end Passu and Batura glaciers. Just the fact that the River Hunza managed to break through Karakoram from the north to the south and surrounding mountains also exceed it by more than 5 km – all this speaks for itself.If you expect according to the size of the dot on the map that Passu will be a town or at least village, you will be disappointed. It's really just a few gardens, mostly closed shops and three small guest houses scattered to three kilometers along the Karakorum Highway.One of the tiny guest houses, amazing local tops in the background and dusty unpaved Karakorum Highway.The most photogenic top of the whole area towers on the other side of the river – amazing rock crown of Passu Cathedral.River Hunza near Passu is widely spilled into the area and is bordered by beautiful mountains.The aim of this short trip is ascent to moraine of Batura glacier with a beautiful view of Passu Cathedral. After a while, you can turn left from the Karakorum Highway and approach the moraine along the rocky plain, to which leads beaten path. Views back are very nice.There is an amazing direct view of the „cathedral" and beautiful green oasis of Jahanabad after the ascent to the moraine in about 200 altitude meters above the surrounding plain. Exactly here is the confluence of the rivers Hunza and Shimsal and the beginning of not frequently walked but amazing trek Shimsal.You can see the entire ascent path if you look back – Karakorum Highway, small parallel path and the plain itself along which the path leads up to here.North view from the moraine is of a massive highway of debris – Batura glacier , one of the longest glaciers if the polar landscape is not considered. But it is recommended to trek in this direction only with a guide!Rock walls above the glacier are really impressively jagged. The trip here and back to Passu takes about three hours – depending mainly on how long you will admire the beautiful surrounding landscape.