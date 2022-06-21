K-series classified missile info leaked to ISI.The engineer was honeytrapped by a Pakistani spy with the lure of love

INDIAPOSITIVE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 20, 2014
- 8,209
- -19
- Country
-
- Location
-
Pehle Brahmos ab K series. Pakistan getting free stuff from india. Incorporated into our own systems and voilà we will save time and money.
My weakness is also the same.
Pakistani women....
Just another day in the life of BOB and VEGANA nation.
Bajwa has surrendered Pakistan to India via USA, so it's only a matter of time.You can't have any LOL
Lure a Hindutva with bob and vegana. Always works.
it is beyond me .... i mean there is ton of it on the internet... why do you have to buy it?
Those are some not so good looking women, lol.
You can have them.