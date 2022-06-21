What's new

K-series classified missile info leaked to ISI.The engineer was honeytrapped by a Pakistani spy with the lure of love

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539073519530569730

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539074248831954946


FVvjNCOaMAAeLOZ



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1218947167907274754

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539143808075476992

uib3sgnbado71.jpg
 
Strongly reject the allegation.

It seems he is being targeted for his caste affiliation and not adhering to propagated clash of civilisation doctrine pursued by the Indian state.
 
