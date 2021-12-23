K-Electric seeks Rs5.5 per unit rise in tariff

NEPRA will preside a hearing on January 3 to review a K-Electric’s petition.

KE requests an increase of Rs5.182 for the first quarter of FY22.

Suggests Rs0.317 for November under FCA.

NEPRA approves Rs2.52 per unit hike in power tariff

KARACHI: K-Electric on Thursday requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to increase the power tariff by Rs5.499 per unit on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA).According to a notification issued in this regard, K-Electric has requested an increase of Rs5.182 for the first quarter of the current fiscal year (July to September) and Rs0.317 for November under the FCA.The regulatory authority will preside a hearing on January 3 to review K-Electric’s petition.On November 9, the NEPRA had increased the power tariff by Rs2.52 per unit on account of FCA for September 2021.According to a notification, the FCA for September 2021 will be charged with the bill of November 2021, which will be paid by all consumer categories of distribution companies, except for the lifeline consumers of all the XWDISCOs.It was also revealed that the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) had requested a positive FCA of Rs2.65 per unit.The Rs2.52 increase will put a burden of Rs40 billion on consumers.Per the notification, the said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of September 2021 by the XWDISCOs.“XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of September 2021 in the billing month of November 2021,” it had read.