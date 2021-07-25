What's new

K-8 of Pakistan Air Force

K-8 AIRCRAFT

K8 aircraft



Karakoram-8 (K-8), Basic Cum Advance Jet Trainer, is co-developed by Aircraft Manufacturing Factory (AMF), Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra, and China Nanchang Aircraft Manufacturing Company (CNMC). The aircraft is being used for imparting basic and operational jet training to newly inducted pilots at PAF Academy Risalpur. Its key features are:


  • Wide speed range and high maneuverability
  • Satisfactory flying qualities in accordance with the requirements set forth in MIL-F-8785C IV for highly maneuverable aircraft.
  • Good field of view and cockpit arrangement very close to a combat aircraft
  • Advanced turbofan engine with low specific fuel consumption and minimum operation and maintenance cost
  • State of the art equipment (including instrumentation, communication, navigation, etc.) satisfying the requirements of training pilots for the future
  • Highly reliable escape system
  • Advanced strap on environmental control system capable of providing cockpit air- conditioning both on the ground and in the air
  • Hydraulically operated wheel braking and nose wheel steering
  • Multi role capability for training
  • 8000 flight hours service life for airframe structure
  • Long endurance and high service ceiling adequate for a wide range of missions
  • Low life cycle cost
  • Short turn-around time and low maintenance work load

K8 aircraft


Technical Data

Power Plant

K-8 is fitted with Honeywell TFE 731-2A-2A modular turbofan engine with DEEC & hydro mechanical fuel control system.

Egress System / Escape System
Highly reliable escape system incorporating two Martin Baker MK-10L fully automatic rocket assisted zero-zero ejection seats to ensure survival capability within the entire flight envelope.


Cockpit Layout

Cockpit is designed to meet the latest Military Specification of Aircrew Station Geometry and vision requirements. EFIS made by Collins is fitted in front and rear cockpits. UHF/VHF communication system, TACAN/RADIO COMPASS & ILS are available as per the customers requirement.

Environmental Control System (ECS)

Incorporation of most effective ECS provides a roomy cockpit environment with air conditioning capability even on ground under an ambient temperature of -40 °C to +52 °C.


Fuel System

The aircraft fuel system consists of the fuel tanks and the fuel supply / transfer, vent/pressurization, fuel quantity measuring / indicating, refuelling and fuel drain subsystems.
The total fuel contained in two fuselage bladder-type rubber tanks and a wing integral tank is 2576 lbs.
The capacity of drop tanks is 428 lbs each.


Weights

Normal take-off weight :3700 kg
Useful load :943 kg
Internal fuel capacity :780 kg
Weight empty :2757 kg
Maximum take-off weight :4332 kg
Engine Main Data TFE 731-2A-2A
Rated power maximum static thrust at sea level :3600 lbs
SFC :0.502 lb/lb thrust hr (maximum static thrust)
Air flow :115 lbs /sec (take-off and maximum continuous)
Engine net weight :812 lb
Pressure ratio :13.9
Bypass ratio :2.67


An access through which the engine is installed/removed, is provided on the belly of the fuselage. With this provision, replacement of the engine in the field takes 50 minutes.


Flight Performance

Maximum level speed :800 km/hr
Rate of climb at sea level :30 m/s
Service ceiling :13600 m
Built-in Range :1560 km
Ferry range (with drop tanks) :2140 km
Endurance :3.2 hrs
Maximum endurance (with drop tanks) :4.2 hrs
Un-stick speed :185 km/hr
Touchdown speed :160 km/hr
Take-off ground run :440 m
Landing ground run :530 m
Limit load factor :+7.33 g -3.0 g
Dimensions
Overall length :11.6 m
Overall height :4.21 m
Wing area :17.02 m2
Wing span :9.63 m
Wheel track :2.54 m
Wheel base :4.442 m

Customers

The customers of K-8 are:

ChinaNamibiaSri LankaGhanaBolivia
PakistanEgyptSudanVenezuelaZimbabwe
 
