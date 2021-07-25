K-8 of Pakistan Air Force

K-8 AIRCRAFT

Wide speed range and high maneuverability

Satisfactory flying qualities in accordance with the requirements set forth in MIL-F-8785C IV for highly maneuverable aircraft.

Good field of view and cockpit arrangement very close to a combat aircraft

Advanced turbofan engine with low specific fuel consumption and minimum operation and maintenance cost

State of the art equipment (including instrumentation, communication, navigation, etc.) satisfying the requirements of training pilots for the future

Highly reliable escape system

Advanced strap on environmental control system capable of providing cockpit air- conditioning both on the ground and in the air

Hydraulically operated wheel braking and nose wheel steering

Multi role capability for training

8000 flight hours service life for airframe structure

Long endurance and high service ceiling adequate for a wide range of missions

Low life cycle cost

Short turn-around time and low maintenance work load

Technical Data

Weights

Normal take-off weight : 3700 kg Useful load : 943 kg Internal fuel capacity : 780 kg Weight empty : 2757 kg Maximum take-off weight : 4332 kg

Rated power maximum static thrust at sea level : 3600 lbs SFC : 0.502 lb/lb thrust hr (maximum static thrust) Air flow : 115 lbs /sec (take-off and maximum continuous) Engine net weight : 812 lb Pressure ratio : 13.9 Bypass ratio : 2.67

Flight Performance

Maximum level speed : 800 km/hr Rate of climb at sea level : 30 m/s Service ceiling : 13600 m Built-in Range : 1560 km Ferry range (with drop tanks) : 2140 km Endurance : 3.2 hrs Maximum endurance (with drop tanks) : 4.2 hrs Un-stick speed : 185 km/hr Touchdown speed : 160 km/hr Take-off ground run : 440 m Landing ground run : 530 m Limit load factor : +7.33 g -3.0 g

Overall length : 11.6 m Overall height : 4.21 m Wing area : 17.02 m2 Wing span : 9.63 m Wheel track : 2.54 m Wheel base : 4.442 m

Customers

China Namibia Sri Lanka Ghana Bolivia Pakistan Egypt Sudan Venezuela Zimbabwe

Karakoram-8 (K-8), Basic Cum Advance Jet Trainer, is co-developed by Aircraft Manufacturing Factory (AMF), Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra, and China Nanchang Aircraft Manufacturing Company (CNMC). The aircraft is being used for imparting basic and operational jet training to newly inducted pilots at PAF Academy Risalpur. Its key features are:K-8 is fitted with Honeywell TFE 731-2A-2A modular turbofan engine with DEEC & hydro mechanical fuel control system.Highly reliable escape system incorporating two Martin Baker MK-10L fully automatic rocket assisted zero-zero ejection seats to ensure survival capability within the entire flight envelope.Cockpit is designed to meet the latest Military Specification of Aircrew Station Geometry and vision requirements. EFIS made by Collins is fitted in front and rear cockpits. UHF/VHF communication system, TACAN/RADIO COMPASS & ILS are available as per the customers requirement.Incorporation of most effective ECS provides a roomy cockpit environment with air conditioning capability even on ground under an ambient temperature of -40 °C to +52 °C.The aircraft fuel system consists of the fuel tanks and the fuel supply / transfer, vent/pressurization, fuel quantity measuring / indicating, refuelling and fuel drain subsystems.The total fuel contained in two fuselage bladder-type rubber tanks and a wing integral tank is 2576 lbs.The capacity of drop tanks is 428 lbs each.Engine Main Data TFE 731-2A-2AAn access through which the engine is installed/removed, is provided on the belly of the fuselage. With this provision, replacement of the engine in the field takes 50 minutes.DimensionsThe customers of K-8 are: