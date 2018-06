Dubai chef Atul Kochhar's services with JW Marriott Marquis have been terminated, an official statement released by the hotel chain said.JW Marriott Marquis in Dubai today released a termination letter after Kochhar made Islamophobic remarks in response to a tweet posted by Priyanka Chopra.Michelin-star chef Atul Kochhar of the Rang Mahal restaurant at the JW Marriott Marquis hotel received flak after taking a dig at actress Priyanka Chopra for her tweet over a "Quantico" episode that portrayed Hindu nationalists as terrorists, the Khaleej Times reported on Tuesday."It's sad to see that you have not respected the sentiments of Hindus who have been terrorised by Islam over 2,000 years. Shame on You (sic)," Kochhar tweeted on Sunday.JW Marriott hotel released a statement on Monday and said, "We are aware of the comments made by Chef Atul Kochhar. We would like to stress that we do not share the same views as stated in the remark, nor is it a representation of the culture of diversity and inclusion that we pride ourselves on at the hotel."The anti-Islam tweet created a furore on the social media, with Twitterati calling for firing the chef.After immense backlash and pressure, the luxury hotel chain has decided to terminate Kochhar's services with the brand.