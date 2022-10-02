JW Insights: More Chinese companies develop FPGA products, bringing golden opportunities for domestic interface IP companies​

JW Insights: China's RF front-end chip companies are rising rapidly​

Chinese LiDAR startup Hesai Technology hits a major milestone of delivering 10,000 LiDAR in one month​

--------------------------------------------------rf front-end are doing good too------------------------------------------------------doing good in lidar tech too.what happened to velodyne? they used to be numba one lol