Justin Trudeau and his family flee the Canadian Capitol for a secret location amid security concerns as 50,000 anti-vaccine mandate 'Freedom Convoy' truckers march days after being dismissed as a 'small fringe minority'By Gina Martinez For Dailymail.Com19:24 29 Jan 2022, updated 06:34 30 Jan 2022
- Justin Trudeau and his family have left their Ottawa home amid security concerns as demonstrators marched up and down the streets in front the Prime Minister's office to rally against the vaccine mandate
- Protestors could be seen carrying copies of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, while others carried signs reading 'God keep our land glorious and free,' 'Make Canada great again,' and 'we are here for our freedom'
- The convoy set out from British Columbia on Sunday and was cheered by hundreds of Canadians as it made its 2,000-mile journey to protest vaccine mandates
- Since mid January, Canada and the United States have imposed a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for foreign truck drivers crossing the border between the two countries
- Canadian drivers are unable to enter US unless they are vaccinated, US drivers are unable to enter Canada
- Furthermore, unvaccinated Canadian drivers returning home must get tested and quarantine
- Unvaccinated American truckers are not forced to test and quarantine when returning to the U.S.
Hundreds of truckers drove their giant rigs into the Canadian capital Ottawa on Saturday as part of a self-titled 'Freedom Convoy' which started as a protest against vaccine mandates required to cross the US border.
Days earlier, he had called the truckers headed for the city a 'small fringe minority' before the convoy of hundreds of vehicles grew up to 45 miles long as it made its way to the capital .
Trudeau's office has not commented on the Prime Minister's location for security reasons and the Canadian Parliament's Sergeant-at-Arms has warned that demonstrators could show up at the homes of officials, CBC News reported.
The prime minister's office told the Ottawa Citizen that Trudeau was continuing to 'isolate in the National Capital Region and work remotely.'
Despite security concerns, there have been no incidents at the rally, Ottawa Police said in a tweet.
Flying the Canadian flag, waving banners demanding 'Freedom' and chanting slogans against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the truckers were joined by thousands of other protesters angered not only by Covid-19 restrictions but by broader discontent with the government.
There was an enormous clamor as hundreds of big trucks, their engines rumbling, sounded their air horns non-stop.
