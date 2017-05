Justin Bieber's Fans Waited All Day To Hear Him... Lip-Sync? People Are Furious

Justin Bieber came, sang but didn't quite conquer, it turns out. Reviews of the singer's concert in Mumbai last night are fairly brutal and fans, many of whom are pre-teen, are furious that much of the performance was lip-synced

"Would have been happy if he would have sung live," said Anurag Basu Justin Bieber played to a 45,000-strong crowd at D Y Patil Stadium "It's quite clear that he is not singing these songs," said a fan

