Justices Mansoor Shah, Jamal Mandokhail call for revisiting CJP's 'one-man show' in SC



  • Judges call for the re-examination of the Supreme Court's dependence on the solitary decision of one person
March 27, 2023




Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail of the Supreme Court have released a detailed dissenting note calling for the reconsideration of the power of the Chief Justice to make unilateral decisions.

The dissenting note released on the same day when the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial constituted a five-member bench to take up Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone Punjab elections till October 8 has sparked a debate about the power of the "one-man show" enjoyed by the CJP.

In their note related to the court's March 1 verdict regarding the holding of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the judges called for a re-examination of the Supreme Court's dependence on the solitary decision of one person [CJP], saying that the top court could not function without the consensus of all its members.

The dissenting note suggests that the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court should not be exercised "frequently and incautiously" and that it should be exercised only in exceptional cases of public importance relating to the enforcement of fundamental rights.

The judges also expressed their reservations about how the court's original jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of the Constitution was invoked suo motu in the present matter and the constitution of the nine-member bench.

Article 184(3) of the Constitution outlines the Supreme Court's original jurisdiction. It enables it to assume jurisdiction in matters involving a question of "public importance" concerning the "enforcement of any of the fundamental rights" of Pakistan's citizens.

The judges noted that this jurisdiction should be exercised with circumspection and that it confers "enabling powers" on the court, which is not bound to exercise them even where the case brought before it involves a question of public importance with reference to the enforcement of any of the fundamental rights.

The two judges pointed out that the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) is concurrent with that of the high courts under Article 199. Suppose the jurisdiction of any of the high courts has already been invoked under Article 199, and the matter is pending adjudication. In that case, the two well-established principles should be considered before exercising its jurisdiction under Article 184(3) by the Supreme Court.

The first principle is that where two courts have concurrent jurisdiction and a petitioner elects to invoke the jurisdiction of one of the courts, then he is bound by his choice of forum and must pursue his remedy in that court.

The second principle is that if one of the courts having such concurrent jurisdiction happens to be a superior court to which an appeal lies from the other court of concurrent jurisdiction, then the superior court should not normally entertain such a petition after a similar petition on the same facts has already been filed.

The judges expressed their reservations about how the Supreme Court's original jurisdiction was invoked in the present matter. They stated that the court's jurisdiction should be exercised sparingly and that it should not be used to satisfy the whims of one person. They also pointed out that the court's reputation could be damaged if its jurisdiction is exercised frequently and incautiously.

The dissenting note has sparked a debate about the power of the Chief Justice and the Supreme Court's reliance on the "one-man show" model. Some legal experts have suggested that the dissenting note is a sign of the growing dissatisfaction among judges with the power of the Chief Justice and how the court is run.

They argue that the Supreme Court needs to move towards a more democratic decision-making model, where all members' consensus is required before a decision is made. This would help to ensure that decisions are made more carefully and that the court's reputation is protected.

Others, however, have argued that the dissenting note is an attempt to undermine the authority of the Chief Justice.


Aap bolain to Sharif khandan ko de detay hain.
In a strange irony, local jirga/panchayat hold more sway than the supreme court which effectively is functioning as a panchayat for the parliament forgetting that the abject condition of her own institution.
 
Judge sahab ko tab yad nhn aya jab suo motu lay kar assembly restore ho gayi thi aur yeh usi bench main thay?

No one in the country except Azam Tarar and Maryam thinks it was a 4-3 decision.

The very same judge signed on the order which said to reconstitute the bench.

And if the opinion or note of these 2 judges has to be added, then why not of the other 2 as well? That then makes it a 5-4 decision.

Anyways, this whole exercise is pointless at this time, and distracting from the actual issue at hand.

IMO, the CJP should constitute a full court and get this done with. This is such a black and white issue that whoever says elections can be dragged past 90 days would need to be mentally challenged.

Aur N league walon kay liay, aap kyun uchal rahay hain? The judge doesn't say keh elections can go past 90 days. He said that the matter is under LHC to let them decide first. Election aap nay phir bhi karanay hain.
 
Partially correct.

The SC should stop acting like a panchayat and take decisions according to the law, not sulah safayi.

As for the second part, both things are not mutually exclusive. Also it isn't acting as a panchayat for the parliament. The parliament has no say in the matter at hand.
 
Partially correct.

The SC should stop acting like a panchayat and take decisions according to the law, not sulah safayi.

As for the second part, both things are not mutually exclusive. Also it isn't acting as a panchayat for the parliament. The parliament has no say in the matter at hand.
This wave of judicial activism has taken Pakistan back a decade on the promise of realising democracy.

These colonial Qazis are just financial burden on the state as they enjoy solving matters much fit for a magistrate. There seems to be no sense of ownership of the institution but a great pride on individualism, which is fair if not accustomed to the matter of exercising executive powers.

I say make them accountable under Federal Shariah Court. They will sing like canary in a jiffy.
 
This mandokhail guy is a complete sell out

He is biased AF against PTI,like an army general straight outta ghq or Maryam Nawaz disguised as a supreme court justice
 
This wave of judicial activism has taken Pakistan back a decade on the promise of realising democracy.

These colonial Qazis are just financial burden on the state as they enjoy solving matters much fit for a magistrate. There seems to be no sense of ownership of the institution but a great pride on individualism, which is fair if not accustomed to the matter of exercising executive powers.

I say make them accountable under Federal Shariah Court. They will sing like canary in a jiffy.
Agreed. All started with Iftikhar Ch.

Not as if the FSC basks itself in glory either.

Our judicial system is a joke, from the summer recess all the way to the judges themselves. Just yesterday a magistrate sent 3 kids ages 11-14 to judicial custody just for holding PTI flags. Aur hamari state bhi in ko prosecute kar rahi hai. Absolutely insane.
 
Agreed. All started with Iftikhar Ch.

Not as if the FSC basks itself in glory either.

Our judicial system is a joke, from the summer recess all the way to the judges themselves. Just yesterday a magistrate sent 3 kids ages 11-14 to judicial custody just for holding PTI flags. Aur hamari state bhi in ko prosecute kar rahi hai. Absolutely insane.
Sending 11 year olds to jail is a sure way of radicalisation, fast track.
 
THE GREAT LEADER

Honor and dignity belongs to human and human life, not the honor and dignity of institutions, but responsibilities

Mohammad Ali Jinnah


FsPFxr8X0AAXpYs
 
