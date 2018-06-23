/ Register

#JusticeForZubeda trend on twitter! A post-Doc scientist needs your help

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by AbuzarIlyas, Jun 23, 2018 at 10:35 PM.

    AbuzarIlyas

    AbuzarIlyas FULL MEMBER

    Dr Zubeda Ch is a post Doctorate scientist of botany having qualifications from famous universities of Japan, UK, US, Egypt is being harrased by the management of Hazara University Mansehra, according to her. The mafia is so strong that she is not getting justice from lower courts.

    A 20th grade associate professor being cornered by the low level political VC and other chairholders of the HU, Mansehra. Kindly help her to reach Supreme Court of Pakistan. It is my request from the PDF management to raise the voice on their twitter and fb handles.

    You can help a Syeda. We can assure safe environment for females in Pakistani universities. Information is present in the HT.
    Kindly participate in this trend on twitter. Atleast retweet 10 tweets. Its a humble request.

    #JusticeForZubeda

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    AbuzarIlyas

    AbuzarIlyas FULL MEMBER

    [​IMG]
     
    Dubious

    Dubious ELITE MEMBER

    Did a professor really write this?
     
    AbuzarIlyas

    AbuzarIlyas FULL MEMBER

    A trending team is working on it. She is not a photoshop artist. Kindly please help if you can.
     
    Dubious

    Dubious ELITE MEMBER

    Photoshop? Why would you need to photoshop writing? Just write it in proper English and snap a picture?!

    How has she been working without pay for 7 yrs?! Who does that?!
    WTH is this?
     
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    I think it is image format because whole twitter only allows 180 characters
     
    AbuzarIlyas

    AbuzarIlyas FULL MEMBER

    This is not the debate brother! Kindly help to raise this issue
     
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Sure bro
     
