Justice Shamim Signed the Affidavt in Nawaz's office

crankthatskunk
The journalist Irfan Hashmi has revealed that he has evidence that Justice Rana Shamim (Rtd) signed his affidavit against Ex CJ of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Saqib Nisar in the presence of Nawaz Sharif in his office.
It is the latest attempt by Sharifs to "Pervert the Course of Justice" and "influence the management of the justice"
