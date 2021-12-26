What's new

Justice Shamim Signed the Affidavt in Nawaz's office

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
5,152
4
9,723
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The journalist Irfan Hashmi has revealed that he has evidence that Justice Rana Shamim (Rtd) signed his affidavit against Ex CJ of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Saqib Nisar in the presence of Nawaz Sharif in his office.

1640530657681.png


It is the latest attempt by Sharifs to "Pervert the Course of Justice" and "influence the management of the justice"
 
F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
2,186
0
4,813
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Why is there such a surprise ????
Who knows how many tapes Maryam hold of herself and these judges …..
what is next Qatari prince and Maryam ???
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom