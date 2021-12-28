Justice served for China as UAE scraps F-35 deal The United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s recent cancelation of its plan to buy 50 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets worth $23 billion from the United States showed that the close trading partnership between the U…

The US uses security risks as an excuse to force its allies to abandon Huawei and prevent Huawei from having a market outside China. Among the Five Eyes countries, three bowed to US wishes, while Australia volunteered. Canada does not have explicit rules, but major telecom companies have abandoned Huawei and excluded it from Canada.European countries are under pressure from the US and many European countries have taken the same approach as Canada. They have no explicit rules, but secretly encourage major telecom companies to choose Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung and exclude Huawei.But the world is not limited to Europe and America. 5G will surpass 4G and become the backbone of wireless IoT. Huawei will not only adopt a strategy of “surround the cities from rural areas” outside Europe and the US, but also build an ICT technology ecosystem out of the control of the US..............................................Huawei and China’s science and technology ecology do not seek to squeeze anyone out. They only need to have room for survival and development.But this is “not allowed” by the US. China has already been the world’s only superpower in the manufacturing industry. If China also breaks the US’ monopoly on the top in the technological food chain, there will be nothing left for the US to take a substantial lead in.The US has exhausted its dirty tricks to hinder the development of Huawei and China’s science and technology. What it has done is to contain China and force its allies to cut off its technological and economic ties with China. These ties may not be completely cut off, but the US has cut off those in strategic places.The US pressured the UAE to ban not only Huawei, but also China’s port construction project. China has major economic interests in the Persian Gulf.The UAE port that is being built by China is aimed at boosting logistics. It has strategic significance but is not a military installation. It is not a monopoly by China, but a project that both China and the UAE can benefit from.The completion of the port will promote closer economic and political ties between China and the UAE. But it has become a “security concern” for the US. Under US pressure, the UAE stopped construction of the port facilities, but it stressed repeatedly: The UAE does not consider the port to be a military facility and the port does not pose any security risks. This is purely a decision made in response to the strong concerns of US allies.The US’ accusation that Huawei’s 5G will affect the secrecy of the F-35 is groundless. Unless a pilot shoots selfie videos with a Huawei 5G mobile phone on the F-35, Huawei 5G will not be able to touch any F-35.How can it steal any secrets? It is noteworthy that there is no Huawei 5G clause in the UAE’s F-35 agreement approved by Trump. Even when then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was flying around the world saying “Huawei is stealing secrets” and calling for “clean networks,” Trump did not link the F-35 deal with Huawei 5G.Huawei ultra-fast networks are being rolled out across China. Photo: AFP / Fred DefourThe F-35 is the world’s only exportable stealth fighter jet and will be of key use for the US in the coming decades. Any F-35 deal is a sign that the US is a close ally of the buyer. Exports of the F-35 are seen as a “favor,” but an embargo on the sale of the F-35 is seen as a “punishment.”Israel was the first country to obtain the F-35. Turkey ignored pressure from the US and insisted on importing Russian S400 anti-aircraft missiles and their F-35 deal was shelved.The software and networking of the F-35 also have a substantial political significance. All F-35 jets in the sky and on the ground are members of a huge automated logistics support system. The serial number, offline time, use time, upgrade and maintenance status of all parts of each aircraft are in Lockheed’s database.Lockheed can arrange the required spare parts in the supply chain when the user is unaware, greatly shortening the maintenance cycle for spare parts.Lockheed not only provides remote technical support, but also remotely monitors the use of any aircraft, including its mechanical status, route, mounting and maneuvering. The same system also manages the maintenance and flight crew, not only their qualifications and regular assessments, but also their promotions.Personnel who have not had their qualifications approved by Lockheed are not allowed to connect to the network or login, so they cannot do overhauls and maintenance. Lockheed can remotely lock any F-35 in the world.This is a double-edged sword for any user. On the one hand, the maintenance efficiency and quality, as well as the fleet dispatch rate, have been greatly improved. On the other hand, all users face a national security risk.In theory, Lockheed can monitor the US Air Force. In practice, Lockheed and the US Air Force work closely together. The US maintains full-time monitoring of any country that uses F-35s. However, other countries cannot look at the operations of the US Air Force.US arms sales also have terms of use: they cannot be used in attacks against American allies or combat operations that violate human rights and justice. The UAE, and Saudi Arabia, have used US-made equipment to intervene in the civil war between the Yemeni government and the Houthi forces, causing humanitarian problems.