Justice Qazi Faez Isa voluntarily discloses personal assets, official perks

4 Crore a Milk man bought our home (Ancestral Home our family got after 1947 ) all cash , people were sending me image of Lakh and Lakh in Gaddi



I was wondering wah ji wah , Milk man is better then degree holders



I was looking at images and wondering never seen 40-50 Lakh in Cash before, as share was divided between many stakeholders



Kash I bought 10-20 Cows and created a farm instead of 4 year degree

Kash I opened farm with 50-60 Chickens and grew it to 1000 chickens



When Milk Man and Mithai wala have 4-5 Crore Cash in hand



No wonder the Executives in Pakistan are living in Koothi (Villas) selling online for 20-27 Crore Rupee



The home (my ancestral home) is being demolished now , brick by brick as I write

I see the images, roof is torn down , bricks all over. Empty court yards



Lot of memories of playing crikcet on roof top , or watching Military C130 plane go up and down airport in Rawalpindi, only memory of 1 basant and 1 chragh raat