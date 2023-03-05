What's new

Justice Qazi Faez Isa voluntarily discloses personal assets, official perks

SC judge earned a total of Rs54.34 million in salaries for fiscal years 2018, 2019, and 2020, and paid Rs6.7 million in taxes, documents read
051156149ac35f6.jpg

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa has voluntarily disclosed his personal assets, including his privileges as a judge, and those of his family members.

The details of Justice Isa’s personal assets have been made available on the SC website, revealing that he earned a total of Rs54.34 million in salaries for fiscal years 2018, 2019, and 2020, and paid Rs6.7 million in taxes.

His income was reported as Rs15.11 million, Rs17.145 million, and Rs21.237 million for 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively, and he paid Rs2.2 million, Rs1.8 million, and Rs2.3 million in taxes for the same years.


Justice Isa stated that he owned a residential plot of 800 square yards in Phase 2 of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi, on which he built a house to live in.

He also owns an additional 800-square-yard residential open plot in the DHA, Karachi, and a 200-yard commercial plot in Phase 5 of the DHA, which he purchased while practicing law.

Additionally, the judge inherited a half-share in a plot located in Ziarat, Balochistan, and owns an old house of one kanal in Lahore’s DHA. Justice Isa disclosed that he has Rs41,330,856 in bank accounts and an amount equivalent to Rs4,114,137 in his foreign currency accounts.

He also owns three vehicles: a Honda Accord, a Honda Civic, and a mini jeep.

Regarding his official privileges, Justice Isa stated that he has one official residence in Islamabad, two servants provided by the government, and two Honda Civic cars of 2017 and 2015 models.

He also had permission to use up to 600 litres of petrol per month and avail free medical treatment at approved hospitals. The judge emphasized that he never applied for a plot as a judge of the Supreme Court or the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court, but was offered one which he declined to accept.

He also refused to accept Prohibited Bore (PB) weapons offered to him by the Ministry of Interior in 2019.

Justice Isa’s statement also clarified that his wife is not dependent on him and files her own income tax returns in the United Kingdom and Pakistan.
I thought your leader said that no one keep his illicit income in his own account. Why didnt he disclosed assets of her wife along with the source of income which were dubious ?

Furthermore how does in one of the case where he gave decision in favor of your case but banned not only to quote the decision of the case in any other case or banned to discuss in press ? What was wrong woth his decision which he himself knew that should not be set as precedent in any other case ?
 
The 'contentous' assets, which he was not able to explain, very recently, and resorted to rants in the court, are not in his name, rather his wife's. SJC has literally ordered a 'gag' and buried the whole official report, so it may not be discussed.....
 
Thank you to the Supreme Court Judge to take initiative to Disclose his assets appreciated.

He earned.
  • $195,480 USD in 5 Years
  • 2 Plots in DHA Housing Society 800 sq Yard , 1 has his post-retirement home
  • 4 Crore Rupee in Bank or $150,000 USD in Bank Accounts
  • $14,000 USD in Foreign Currency Accounts
  • 50% Share in old House in Balochistan Area


Note:
Supreme court Judges have been working for 25 years this is account for only 5 years

In Western World
Directors / and Upper Management makes 200,000 USD easily per year


In 25 Year of Service , making 4-8 Crore Rupee , makes reasonable sense at it is a Executive Role
 
Thank you to the Supreme Court Judge to take initiative to Disclose his assets appreciated.

He earned.
  • $195,480 USD in 5 Years
  • 2 Plots in DHA Housing Society 800 sq Yard , 1 has his post-retirement home
  • 4 Crore Rupee in Bank or $150,000 USD in Bank Accounts
  • $14,000 USD in Foreign Currency Accounts
  • 50% Share in old House in Balochistan Area


Note:
Supreme court Judges have been working for 25 years this is account for only 5 years

In Western World
Directors / and Upper Management makes 200,000 USD easily per year


In 25 Year of Service , making 4-8 Crore Rupee , makes reasonable sense at it is a Executive Role
This is tax money. You could argue keepibg salaries low enables corrupt practices. But in criminalistan you get corruption regardless.
 
4 Crore a Milk man bought our home (Ancestral Home our family got after 1947 ) all cash , people were sending me image of Lakh and Lakh in Gaddi

I was wondering wah ji wah , Milk man is better then degree holders

I was looking at images and wondering never seen 40-50 Lakh in Cash before, as share was divided between many stakeholders

Kash I bought 10-20 Cows and created a farm instead of 4 year degree
Kash I opened farm with 50-60 Chickens and grew it to 1000 chickens

When Milk Man and Mithai wala have 4-5 Crore Cash in hand

No wonder the Executives in Pakistan are living in Koothi (Villas) selling online for 20-27 Crore Rupee

The home (my ancestral home) is being demolished now , brick by brick as I write
I see the images, roof is torn down , bricks all over. Empty court yards

Lot of memories of playing crikcet on roof top , or watching Military C130 plane go up and down airport in Rawalpindi, only memory of 1 basant and 1 chragh raat
 
SC judge earned a total of Rs54.34 million in salaries for fiscal years 2018, 2019, and 2020, and paid Rs6.7 million in taxes, documents read
051156149ac35f6.jpg

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa has voluntarily disclosed his personal assets, including his privileges as a judge, and those of his family members.

The details of Justice Isa’s personal assets have been made available on the SC website, revealing that he earned a total of Rs54.34 million in salaries for fiscal years 2018, 2019, and 2020, and paid Rs6.7 million in taxes.

His income was reported as Rs15.11 million, Rs17.145 million, and Rs21.237 million for 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively, and he paid Rs2.2 million, Rs1.8 million, and Rs2.3 million in taxes for the same years.


Justice Isa stated that he owned a residential plot of 800 square yards in Phase 2 of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi, on which he built a house to live in.

He also owns an additional 800-square-yard residential open plot in the DHA, Karachi, and a 200-yard commercial plot in Phase 5 of the DHA, which he purchased while practicing law.

Additionally, the judge inherited a half-share in a plot located in Ziarat, Balochistan, and owns an old house of one kanal in Lahore’s DHA. Justice Isa disclosed that he has Rs41,330,856 in bank accounts and an amount equivalent to Rs4,114,137 in his foreign currency accounts.

He also owns three vehicles: a Honda Accord, a Honda Civic, and a mini jeep.

Regarding his official privileges, Justice Isa stated that he has one official residence in Islamabad, two servants provided by the government, and two Honda Civic cars of 2017 and 2015 models.

He also had permission to use up to 600 litres of petrol per month and avail free medical treatment at approved hospitals. The judge emphasized that he never applied for a plot as a judge of the Supreme Court or the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court, but was offered one which he declined to accept.

He also refused to accept Prohibited Bore (PB) weapons offered to him by the Ministry of Interior in 2019.

Justice Isa’s statement also clarified that his wife is not dependent on him and files her own income tax returns in the United Kingdom and Pakistan.
no no no ....how he transfer millions of pounds to UK and Spain, bought expensive properties ..all his wife income and owning properties has no match ..
 
Well as he declared his 5 year income you can imagine what his Halal Income was for 25 years and if he moved some % oversea he can do that

He never disclosed his 25 year income only last 5 years


It is quite big of him to disclose his assets good move, much appreciated

If your income is earned Halal Mechanism by State Salary , yes you can earn high salary legally
 
Well as he declared his 5 year income you can imagine what his Halal Income was for 25 years and if he moved some % oversea he can do that

He never disclosed his 25 year income only last 5 years


It is quite big of him to disclose his assets good move
he is going to be next CJ. And hope of PMLN,,,,,reverse all Nawaz cases.
 
Another Bastard in waiting. We don't want your personal assets only but also assets of your children and wife.
 

