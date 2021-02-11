What's new

Justice Qazi Faez Isa 'Should not hear matters involving PM' says CJP

Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
19,651
1
28,393
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
CJP Gulzar bars Justice Qazi Faez Isa from hearing matters involving Prime Minister Imran Khan closes the case against development funds

CJP in his short order noted that in order to maintain impartiality & unbiasness in the judgement, Justice Qazi Faez Isa should not be hearing matters involving PM.
During the hearing Attorney General stated that since Qazi Faez Isa by submitting documents to the court & becoming a party to the case, he should not be on the bench hearing the case, a concern that was addressed by CJP in his short order.
1613085277541.png


1613085305378.png

1613085344752.png

1613085365967.png


=================================================
===========================

qazi easy paisa has really made a huge blunder here. he admitted that he is being controlled through whatsapp messages and that message can ONLY be sent by one and only one massi mussebath, massi tweetni.

 
Last edited by a moderator:
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
19,651
1
28,393
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
================================
As if That was not bad enough one of the servant anchors trying to do service of the tubbar made it even worse.

===========================
Who Sent WhatsApp Message To Justice Qazi Faiz? Gharida Farooqi's Claim And Refutation







Chaudhry Shujaat's son sent a WhatsApp message to Justice Qazi Faiz Issa asking him to receive development funds from the Prime Minister. Gharida Farooqi's claim


Gharida Farooqi, anchor of a private TV channel, claimed in her Twitter message that Chaudhry Shujaat's son Chaudhry Salik had sent a WhatsApp message to Justice Qazi Faiz Issa that he had received development funds from Prime Minister Imran Khan.


Gharida Farooqi claimed that according to the sources, Chaudhry Salik also used the evidence. In the Supreme Court case, Prime Minister Imran Khan had submitted a reply today that the news of funds was wrong.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1359809050335182851

To which social media users reacted mixedly and said that what does Gharida Farooqi want to prove by tweeting this? Do they want to create differences between the Chaudhry brothers and Prime Minister Imran Khan or do they want to cover up someone else by blaming Chaudhry Salik who sent a WhatsApp message to Justice Qazi Faiz Issa.

Social media users said that Gharida Farooqi was misrepresenting that the WhatsApp message would not be from Chaudhry Salik but from a PML-N leader or a pro-PML-N journalist.

Shortly afterwards, Gharida Farooqi tweeted that after my tweet, I got a call from Chaudhry Salik Hussain. Strongly denied that I do not know Justice Qazi Faiz nor did he send any WhatsApp message.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1359821471380615170


Trying to prove her point, Gharida Farooqi said that Justice Qazi Faiz Issa had said this in the case of development funds in the case of Supreme Court today.

It may be recalled that Chaudhry Salik is an elected MNA from NA-65 Chakwal.

On Gharida Farooqi's tweet in which she made a claim about Chaudhry Salik, Shahbaz Gul quipped that Ms. Supreme Court has dismissed this case and you should file a new petition. As before you had signed a petition against PTI. It is difficult to get relief on Twitter

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1359822299675975682


Gharida Farooqi got angry over this tweet of Shahbaz Gul and said that if you take first hand knowledge of the ground realities instead of being confused with the journalists, you will be saved from permanent embarrassment. Just make sure the documents have reached your nearest office. It is difficult for you to get relief from a real journalist.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1359828122531729414


Shahbaz Gul replied to Gharida Farqi that he was right. Taking first hand knowledge is better than taking branded handbags. We have even seen them running ahead with anchor cameras. Unfortunately those who conduct their own professional embarrassment ridicule others for first hand knowledge.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1359831271673847808


Commenting on this tweet of Gharida Farooqi, Adeel Raja jokingly wrote that Chaudhry Salik took funds for his constituency and himself complained to the judge that look at this fund?


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1359813743094423559

It may be recalled that today Justice Qazi Faiz Issa while giving remarks in the court had said that I have received a WhatsApp message and I have been sent the documents of development works in NA-65 through WhatsApp.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
19,651
1
28,393
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Supreme Court Disposes Notice Of Development Funds Of MLAs: Justice Qazi Faiz And Attorney General Exchange Bitter Words




The Supreme Court disposed of the development fund notes of the members of the Assembly


In the case related to giving development funds to the members of the Assembly in the Supreme Court, the Finance Secretary submitted a reply on behalf of the Prime Minister.


A five-member large bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case of distribution of development funds among the members of the Assembly. The Attorney General submitted a report signed by the Finance Secretary to the court. Also submitted a written reply.


Justice Faiz Issa asked whether funds could be given to certain constituencies for the construction of the road. Is it in accordance with the law to provide funds for roads in the constituency? I hope you will also like that there will be no measures based on corruption.

Justice Faiz Issa asked why the objections raised today were not raised yesterday. The Attorney General said that the constitutional question can be raised at any level, no development funds can be given to any member of the Assembly.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial questioned whether the Prime Minister was personally accountable. The Prime Minister has constitutional protections, he is accountable when it comes to him,


If the government is accountable, the Prime Minister cannot be asked. The Attorney General should not allow any illegal order to be issued. The Attorney General objected to the Prime Minister's request for an answer.

Justice Faiz Issa further remarked that there are a lot of tweets against me, isn't it the responsibility of the Election Commission to take action against corrupt practices? It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. The courts have summoned the prime minister in the past.

During the hearing, Justice Qazi Faiz Issa remarked that is it the job of the Prime Minister to distribute envelopes? We are not the enemy, we are the protectors of the people's money and the constitution. It is not known whether the Prime Minister has constitutional protection for his political actions. Yesterday I received a WhatsApp message containing some documents in which funds were given to a member of NA-65 constituency.



To which the Attorney General replied that the WhatsApp documents are your complaint, will be reviewed. On this, Justice Faiz Issa said, "Don't call me a complainant. I am just pointing you out. You may not have listened to me." Please refer

The Chief Justice said that we will not review the documents received through WhatsApp. After the remarks of the Chief Justice, the judges left the court room. The Chief Justice said in his remarks that the reply of the Prime Minister was quite reasonable. The Prime Minister is a party in a case. We are not sitting to control the office of the Prime Minister.
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
3,205
1
3,244
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
This judge is too biased to be a judge in any case ... he admitted that he has his own resources which guides him thru WhatsApp - tomorrow he will use Twitter/FB/Instagram/YouTube as references.
He seems to be a fool with some personal grudges.
 
Nasr

Nasr

FULL MEMBER
Dec 9, 2018
1,973
3
3,570
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I really hope and pray that there should be a federal law which makes it mandatory for News Networks to make it known publicly, who their financiers are, that they be Pakistani Citizens. Also, that the Pakistani Citizen, financing Private News Networks, have their accounts made public, full disclosure. Advertising funds made out to the Private News Networks must also be scrutinized and vetted. Lastly, there should also be a Federal Law which makes it mandatory that staff of News Network must hold Post Graduate Degree in Journalism, certified by Federal Agency. Fake degrees, credentials based on who you take bribes from, or who you owe your loyalty to, should be done away with. Cut off the snake's head with the Axe of the Law!
 
S

Sal12

FULL MEMBER
Aug 3, 2013
552
0
933
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Pak is indeed a banana republic where the judges like Qazi Faiz Isa couldn't answer the resources behind properties purchased on his wife's and children's name nor declared these assets till they became public and then he pointed fingers to PM, President, military officials, other supreme court judges even chief justice of country for defaming him and blamed them for being biased.

This scum also asked 2 senior most judges not to listen his case in Supreme Judicial council since they can be chief justice in future if Qazi Faiz is kicked out of Supreme court. These 2 judges left the panel. Since Pak is banana republic so supreme court didn't kick this judge out only because other judges's properties are also abroad.

Now this clown takes suo moto action against PM for his own personal grudges.

Can anyone imagine what this clown will do when he becomes Chief Justice of this andher nagri aka Pak in 2023.
 
Last edited:
alibaz

alibaz

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 26, 2007
4,103
0
2,638
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I dare not doubt Mr Justice's integrity but he should be barred from listening any case what to talk of cases related to PM unless he undergoes psychological test and proves himself clean in property case.
 
Verve

Verve

ELITE MEMBER
May 15, 2014
9,882
8
13,296
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Whilst the SC order was written the day before to Finance Secretary, Qazi FE butted in during the writing of the order and included a provision that was against the constitution - that is to have IK's signature on the written response of Finance Secretary.

At the start of the hearing, one SC judge said to the Attorney General that you should have assisted/guided us in not issuing an illegal order. As per the constitution, PM can't be a direct respondent in court on Government matters and the respondents are always the Secretaries.

Qazi FE made a joke of himself in the court yesterday and today and I am so glad that he is barred from hearing any cases against PMIK. Attorney General nailed him by calling him a complainant for producing his WhatsApp message 🏹. Immediately after this, CJP made a few line remark disposing the case and that is in the judgement. Had the hearing carried on beyond that, it would have become a humiliation for Supreme Court!

I hope another reference is filed against him on his conduct as a judge in all this. He has breached those conducts that judges must always comply with.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom