CJP Gulzar bars Justice Qazi Faez Isa from hearing matters involving Prime Minister Imran Khan closes the case against development funds
CJP in his short order noted that in order to maintain impartiality & unbiasness in the judgement, Justice Qazi Faez Isa should not be hearing matters involving PM.
During the hearing Attorney General stated that since Qazi Faez Isa by submitting documents to the court & becoming a party to the case, he should not be on the bench hearing the case, a concern that was addressed by CJP in his short order.
qazi easy paisa has really made a huge blunder here. he admitted that he is being controlled through whatsapp messages and that message can ONLY be sent by one and only one massi mussebath, massi tweetni.
