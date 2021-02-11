Justice Qazi Faez Isa 'Should not hear matters involving PM' says CJP

Who Sent WhatsApp Message To Justice Qazi Faiz? Gharida Farooqi's Claim And Refutation

Chaudhry Shujaat's son sent a WhatsApp message to Justice Qazi Faiz Issa asking him to receive development funds from the Prime Minister. Gharida Farooqi's claimGharida Farooqi, anchor of a private TV channel, claimed in her Twitter message that Chaudhry Shujaat's son Chaudhry Salik had sent a WhatsApp message to Justice Qazi Faiz Issa that he had received development funds from Prime Minister Imran Khan.Gharida Farooqi claimed that according to the sources, Chaudhry Salik also used the evidence. In the Supreme Court case, Prime Minister Imran Khan had submitted a reply today that the news of funds was wrong.To which social media users reacted mixedly and said that what does Gharida Farooqi want to prove by tweeting this? Do they want to create differences between the Chaudhry brothers and Prime Minister Imran Khan or do they want to cover up someone else by blaming Chaudhry Salik who sent a WhatsApp message to Justice Qazi Faiz Issa.Social media users said that Gharida Farooqi was misrepresenting that the WhatsApp message would not be from Chaudhry Salik but from a PML-N leader or a pro-PML-N journalist.Shortly afterwards, Gharida Farooqi tweeted that after my tweet, I got a call from Chaudhry Salik Hussain. Strongly denied that I do not know Justice Qazi Faiz nor did he send any WhatsApp message.Trying to prove her point, Gharida Farooqi said that Justice Qazi Faiz Issa had said this in the case of development funds in the case of Supreme Court today.It may be recalled that Chaudhry Salik is an elected MNA from NA-65 Chakwal.On Gharida Farooqi's tweet in which she made a claim about Chaudhry Salik, Shahbaz Gul quipped that Ms. Supreme Court has dismissed this case and you should file a new petition. As before you had signed a petition against PTI. It is difficult to get relief on TwitterGharida Farooqi got angry over this tweet of Shahbaz Gul and said that if you take first hand knowledge of the ground realities instead of being confused with the journalists, you will be saved from permanent embarrassment. Just make sure the documents have reached your nearest office. It is difficult for you to get relief from a real journalist.Shahbaz Gul replied to Gharida Farqi that he was right. Taking first hand knowledge is better than taking branded handbags. We have even seen them running ahead with anchor cameras. Unfortunately those who conduct their own professional embarrassment ridicule others for first hand knowledge.Commenting on this tweet of Gharida Farooqi, Adeel Raja jokingly wrote that Chaudhry Salik took funds for his constituency and himself complained to the judge that look at this fund?It may be recalled that today Justice Qazi Faiz Issa while giving remarks in the court had said that I have received a WhatsApp message and I have been sent the documents of development works in NA-65 through WhatsApp.