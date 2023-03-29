What's new

Justice Musarrat Hilali to become first female CJ of Peshawar High Court

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
93,024
98
149,994
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,.,

Justice Musarrat Hilali to become first female CJ of Peshawar High Court

Haseeb Bhatti | APP
March 29, 2023

29230823e32cbc2.jpg



President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed Justice Musarrat Hilali as the first female chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), according to a notification from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said she was promoted to the position since she was the most senior PHC judge and will assume office from April 1 “till the appointment of a regular chief justice by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan”.

She will be the second female to become the chief justice of a high court after Justice Tahira Safdar, the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court from September 2018 to October 2019.

Born in Peshawar on August 8, 1961, Hilali received her law degree from Khyber Law College of the University of Peshawar and enrolled as an advocate of district courts in 1983, as an advocate of the high court in 1988 and as an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2006.

She was the first female elected office-bearer on the post of secretary at the bar from 1988-1989, twice the vice president at the bar from 1992 to 1994, the general secretary from 1997 to 1998 and the first female twice elected as an executive member of the Supreme Court Bar Association from 2007-2008 and 2008-2009.

Hilali was also the first female additional advocate general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from November 2001 to March 2004 and was later appointed as the first female chairperson of the KP Environmental Protection Tribunal.

She also served as the first female Ombudsman for the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace.

Hilali was elevated to the bench as an additional judge on March 26, 2013, and confirmed as a permanent PHC judge on March 13, 2014.


www.dawn.com

Justice Musarrat Hilali to become first female CJ of Peshawar High Court

She will assume office from April 1 till the appointment of a regular chief justice by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.
www.dawn.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
PHC irked by PTI lawmakers' request to suspend NA resignations
Replies
1
Views
159
El Sidd
El Sidd
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Three high court judges including IHC CJ Athar Minallah elevated to SC
Replies
0
Views
754
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
Imran’s paternity of Tyrian will have to be proven in civil court before invoking Article 62: IHC’s Justice Kayani
2
Replies
17
Views
619
uhuru
U
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Justice Qazi Faez Isa objects to 3 nominations for SC elevation
Replies
6
Views
873
Riz
Riz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Lahore school violence: Three female students secure bail to avert arrest
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
76
Views
4K
One_Nation
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom