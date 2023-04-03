What's new

Justice Isa seeks removal of registrar for ‘damaging’ top court reputation

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
14,662
14
30,932
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
480101_2212567_updates.jpg

  • Registrar doesn’t have power to undo a judicial order: Justice Isa
  • SC judge asks the registrar to withdraw the circular immediately.
  • Justice Isa seeks disciplinary proceedings against him as per laws.
Strongly reacting to the March 31 circular issued by the Supreme Court Registrar Office “disregarding” a judgement issued by a three-member bench, senior puisne judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Monday asked the establishment division to immediately remove Ishrat Ali — the registrar — to prevent him from further "damaging the reputation and integrity" of the top court.

A special apex court bench, with a two-to-one majority on March 29, ordered suspending all suo motu cases — under Article 184(3) of the Constitution — until amendments are made to the Supreme Court Rules 1980 regarding the discretionary powers of the chief justice to form benches.

In a letter to the top court's registrar, the senior puisne judge said that the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) cannot issue administrative direction against the judicial order.

“I was astonished to receive your circular' bearing No. Registrar/2023/SCJ dated 31 March 2023. The circular purports to negate, undo, disobey and violate order dated 29 March 2023 of a three-member bench of the Supreme Court. passed in Suo Motu Case No. 4 of 2022. The Registrar does not have the power or authority to undo a judicial order, and the Chief Justice cannot issue administrative directions with regard thereto,” read the letter.

Slamming the registrar, he further wrote: “Your conduct demonstrates that you do not have the requisite competence, ability and understanding to hold the office of Registrar. Moreover, a bureaucrat holding the office of the Registrar violates Article 175(3) of the Constitution, which mandates the complete separation of the judiciary from the executive.

The senior judge asked the registrar to withdraw the circular immediately and inform all those who had set it, adding that it was in the best interest of him and that of the Supreme Court.

Justice Isa maintained that the circular refers to a decision of the SC (Suo Motu Case no. 4/2021, PLD 2022 Supreme Court 306), adding, “If you had read it you would have realised that it pertained to invoking powers under Article 184 (3) of the constitution (suo motu). However, in the subject case suo motu notice had not been taken by the bench before which it was listed for hearing on March 15, 2023. You lost sight of this obvious distinction and did not appreciate that the case cited in the circular was not applicable.”

The SC registrar “apparently violated the Constitution”, Justice Isa noted and urged the authorities to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him in according with the applicable laws.
www.geo.tv

Justice Isa seeks removal of registrar for ‘damaging’ top court reputation

CJP can’t issue administrative direction against judicial order, says senior Supreme Court judge
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Justice Isa refuses to hear cases after SC registrar suddenly reshuffles benches
Replies
2
Views
210
Thəorətic Muslim
Thəorətic Muslim
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Crisis deepens as another judge quits SC bench hearing poll delay case
2
Replies
19
Views
469
ghazi52
ghazi52
villageidiot
Special bench orders putting off all Supreme Court suo motu cases
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
97
Views
2K
AA_
AA_
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Why should we order inquiry on hearsay? SC on PTI's cypher plea
Replies
9
Views
407
Ghareeb_Da_Baal
Ghareeb_Da_Baal
HAIDER
'Flimsy, baseless': PM Shehbaz orders withdrawal of review petitions against Justice Isa
Replies
3
Views
129
alphapak
alphapak

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom