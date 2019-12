He could play a historic role in Liberation of Karachi from EconomicTerrorists of MQM and PeePee .



Karachi needs to become Federal City under direct control of the Centre otherwise, these EconomicTerrorist will keep destroying Our Financial Hub.



Same goes for other parts of Sindh... QabzaGroups need to be dismantled.



But first known and hidden terrorists need to be brough to justice.



Courts in Sindh are neither brave nor free to pass judgements... so trials need to happen in Islamabad.



Time to bury EconomicTerrorists!

